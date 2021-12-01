Mother Mother to Release Deluxe Edition of 'Inside'

Canadian alt-rocker legends Mother Mother have announced a special Deluxe Edition of their internationally acclaimed album INSIDE, originally released last summer at the height of the pandemic.

Pre-save the new edition here.

The expanded edition will be available January 28th and will feature seven brand new recordings, including the new single "Life," mixed by renowned Spike Stent. The new track list for the deluxe edition includes "Hayloft II," a follow up to their breakout hit "Hayloft" which exploded onto the nascent TikTok scene in 2020, and is closing in on one million uses as a sound on the app. What's more, Mother Mother has released a short documentary on "Hayloft" and "Hayloft II." Directed by MM vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Ryan Guldemond and Rich Smith, the video follows the song's organic explosion on TikTok and the genesis of the sequel. Click here to watch and share.

INSIDE was heralded by the infectious, instantly hummable lead single "I Got Love," which quickly climbed to the #1 spot on the Canadian radio charts where it remained for a combined six weeks, while garnering over 10.3 million streams to date. The band quickly followed with the Top 5 hit single "Sick of the Silence," which has accumulated over 4.2 million streams and found Mother Mother invited to perform the song live on CBS TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden last summer.

Most recently, the band have released the life-affirming banger "Life," the first music from the deluxe edition of INSIDE. The track is accompanied by a post-apocalyptic space-party inspired video which can be viewed here. The single first took hold with a lyric video which has been translated into an unprecedented eight different languages including English, Portuguese, French, Spanish, Russian, Polish, German, and Indonesian to reach their global audience.

All told, tracks from INSIDE have combine to cumulatively eclipsed 29 million streams globally and continue to grow. To date Mother Mother have accumulated 1.3 billion global streams to date, 3.1 million Shazams plus 15 million active monthly listeners.

Recently, the band launched ticket sales for their upcoming 2022 global tour, and nearly all dates sold out immediately - a full nine months in advance, in all territories, with the US tour now completely SOLD OUT. In recent weeks, Mother Mother has played key US festivals such as Austin City Limits, Riot Fest Chicago, and Milwaukee Summerfest where audiences sang along with every word...including the new songs.

Listen to the original edition of the album here: