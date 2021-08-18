Mother Mother Share Colourful New Video for 'The Knack'

Maintaining momentum as one of 2021's boldest breakout bands, Vancouver's alt-rock giants MOTHER MOTHER have released a brilliant part-animated video for 'The Knack', taken from their new album INSIDE out now via Parlophone Records. Watch the video here, and listen to INSIDE here.



"'The Knack' is the only song about romantic love on 'INSIDE'," says frontman Ryan Guldemond. "It finds the narrator confessing to a lack of talent in the domain while also expressing a strong desire to mature, but without doing the work. 2020 was a year when relationships were likely challenged and re-evaluated widely and, without doing the work, were prone to break down. This is akin to the relationships we have with ourselves, that being the central theme of 'INSIDE': the self. 'The Knack' was a way of reiterating this theme through the lens of romantic love."



'The Knack' follows the previous singles from the album, 'I Got Love', 'Stay Behind', 'Forgotten Souls', 'Pure Love' and 'Sick Of The Silence' which eclipsed 12 million-plus cumulative streams in advance of the album's arrival with numbers still on the rise. Mother Mother have also spent multiple weeks at Number 1 in their native Canada this year.



The band have moved from strength to strength throughout 2021, selling out over half of their upcoming 2022 World Tour within days, extending the anticipated international headline run by adding new dates and upgrading venues in several major markets.



In unprecedented fashion, shows on multiple continents have sold out over seven months prior to launch, including their London show at Heaven on March 16th which sold out immediately. For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, head to the tour section of the band's website here.

UK/EU 2022 TOUR DATES

22/02 - Tavastia Club, Helsinki (FIN) SOLD OUT

24/02 - Tyrol, Stockholm (SWE) VENUE UPGRADED

26/02 - Parkteatret, Oslo (NOR) SOLD OUT

27/02 - Vega Small Hall, Copenhagen (DEN) SOLD OUT

01/03 - Fabrik, Hamburg (DEU) VENUE UPGRADED

02/03 - Kesselhaus, Berlin (DEU) VENUE UPGRADED

04/03 - Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam (NLD) EARLY SHOW SOLD OUT

04/03 - Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam (NLD) LATE SHOW SOLD OUT

05/03 - Botanique: The Rotonde, Brussels (BEL) SOLD OUT

06/03 - Live Music Hall, Cologne (DEU) VENUE UPGRADED

08/03 - Freiheitshalle, Munich (DEU) VENUE UPGRADED

09/03 - Magazzini Generali, Milan (ITA) VENUE UPGRADED

11/03 - Razzmatazz Room 2, Barcelona (ESP) SOLD OUT

12/03 - Sala Mon Madrid Conciertos, Madrid (ESP) SOLD OUT

14/03 - Les Etoiles Theatre, Paris (FRA) SOLD OUT

16/03 - Heaven, London (UK) SOLD OUT

17/03 - The Garage, Glasgow (UK) SOLD OUT

20/03 - Olympia, Dublin (IRE) SOLD OUT

22/03 - The O2 Forum, London (UK) NEW SHOW ADDED