Morgan Wade Releases New Album 'Psychopath'

“The record is out. My art was released into the world, and I can finally breathe,” says Wade.

Aug. 29, 2023

Morgan Wade is making music on her own terms. Never one to play by any other rulebook than her own, she welcomes her second album Psychopath. 

“The record is out. My art was released into the world, and I can finally breathe,” said Wade via Instagram. “The response has been so great already…I’m very grateful today.”

The album has received acclaim from the likes of The Telegraph, Uncut Magazine, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, People Magazine, Forbes and many more. “One of country music’s most exciting new voices,” hailed The Telegraph, while the Los Angeles Times declared “Psychopath’s alpha attitude and potent vulnerability make for one of current country music’s more bracing dispatches,” and Uncut Magazine call it a, “Potent second from [the] fast fast-rising country rocker… soulful, earthy and endearingly ragged around the edges”.

Psychopath was produced by Sadler Vaden and sees Wade collaborating with co-writers Julia Michaels, Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley, Natalie Hemby, Liz Rose, Lori McKenna, and Butch Walker. The album also features five solo writes, including closer ‘27 Club’ that The New York Times calls “a cutting song about dodging the worst fate, and still being unsure of what comes next.”

Wade shared an early look with fans, sharing “The moments in life - losing friends- my mental health struggles- the media/noise and stories- my sobriety - they go on for a minute - and then for a minute they are gone...and I am still me.”

A Virginia native, Wade has broken away from the pack to become one of country music’s most compelling voices. Possessed with a raw and unflinching vocal anchored by a perfect tinge of twang; the rare ability to pen honest portraits of some of life’s most precious, painful, and unpredictable moments; and an onstage vulnerability that so seamlessly breaks down the wall between fan and artist, Wade has quickly made her mark on the music world.

Her scathingly honest and raw 2021 debut album Reckless topped Rolling Stone’s Best Country Albums of the year list and produced the Radio 2 A-List lead single ‘Wilder Days’, which busted down the doors and introduced Wade as a once-in-a-generation songwriter and led to nominations for ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Americana Music Association Emerging Act of the Year, and CMT Breakthrough Female Video of the Year. 

Photo credit: Matthew Berinato



