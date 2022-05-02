Moonwood Share Debut EP 'Everything We Once Knew'

The debut EP from Sydney-based band MOONWOOD. Everything We Once Knew gives listeners a place they can belong through untamed analog synth lines, with dreamy guitar leads and introspective storytelling.

MOONWOOD are a Sydney-based band made of five friends from Australia, the United States and Canada. Jake (lead vocals), Justin (drums), Aaron (keys), Will (bass) and Paul (guitar) take their untamed analog synth lines, with dreamy guitar leads and introspective storytelling, resulting in a sound that is a fresh take on alternative rock.

Their new six-track EP Everything We Once Knew was primarily written over a period of 10 days in 2020 during a writing retreat. Jake shares, "The ten days we spent there would change our lives in ways we could not have imagined. Our little studio was set up at a solar-powered house in the middle of the bush, four hours west of Sydney. We set up our instruments, pressed record, and the rest was history. We couldn't believe what we accomplished."

Thematically, the EP stems from a troubling time for lead singer Jake, where he was struggling to adjust to major life changes, grieving the loss of his grandmother, the separation of his parents and being thousands of miles away from his loved ones. Through the six songs, MOONWOOD have created a world where people can feel like they belong to a place, achieving their ultimate goal in composing this EP.

Starting off with "Notice me" we're welcomed by a bombastic sound of ambience and dreamy, flashing guitars. The very first lyrics state, "Let me be clear, you don't know everything about me", immediately allowing the listener to resonate with the feeling that comes from being misunderstood by others and the struggle to feel seen.

"Big Red Sun" is a song about a dysfunctional relationship which is easily distinguishable from the outset, but difficult when you're in it and swept away by rose-colored glasses.

Then there is "Slow Down", a track which illustrates the tension that surrounds conflict and the attempts to heal. It's a song that speaks of love, patience, and tolerance. Building sonically throughout, it reflects the increasing tension between two individuals, navigating the need to repair and resolve the misunderstanding between two lovers, which is a result of their unspoken issues and differences.

The warm and passionate "Sydney Lights" describes setting one's sights on the future and letting go of the past. Written about Jake's own experiences transitioning from America to Australia, the beautifully melancholic track touches on the weight of not being able to travel, and consequently finding a new appreciation and gratitude for Sydney.

Jake shares, "As a result of the pandemic, a lot of us have been sitting still, not being able to travel or leave the state. We have had no choice but to stay in our homes to think and reflect. It was in that place that this song was born. I remember growing a deeper appreciation of Sydney. Not being able to travel allowed me to fall in love with this city all over again."

Bringing the EP to a close, "Us Against the World" is about going through the ups and downs in life with the ones you care most about. Something happens when you find someone who backs you and stands for everything you are. Jake confides, "This sentiment has been particularly relevant given the past couple of years have been extremely difficult, but the one thing that has grounded me, is staying close to the people I cherish. Being surrounded by the ones that you love is what really matters."

