Molly Moore Releases New Single 'Do They?'

Emerging pop artist Molly Moore has released her new single "Do They?," the first release from her forthcoming project expected later this year. Capturing Molly's intoxicating energy, "Do They?" blurs the lines of genre, creating a multi-layered house party atmosphere as sultry brass blasts, hypnotic bass, and synth grooves blister the mix. Co-written by Larzz Principato (Halsey, Dua Lipa, Oh Honey) and Allie Crystal (Robinson, Illenium, Gazzo, King Deco), the infectious track addresses the highs and lows of being in love with someone you can't be with in a traditional sense and offers a glimpse into the next chapter of Molly's musical journey and evolving career. PRESS HERE to listen and watch the visualizer below.

On the track, Molly shares, "'Do They?' is the beginning of a new era of my music. It is a clean slate as I begin to tell a new story. I'm excited to share this journey and allow people a look inside a part of my mind and being that's been otherwise closed off for a long time."

The release of "Do They?" comes on the heels of Molly's recent show announcement with a performance at San Diego's Music Box on August 27th supporting Shwayze and a festival appearance at BottleRock Napa Valley on September 4th.

The track is Molly's first single since the release of her 2020 debut album Voice on the Internet which found her tapping into encapsulating thoughts and emotions as an ode to her journey of self-discovery. The album spawned intoxicating post break-up banger "Handsomer" ft. Maty Noyes which Hollywood Life called "the empowerment anthem of 2020" and is currently featured in Amazon's new film Jolt starring Kate Beckinsale, KROQ Locals Only favorite "Careful," and "I love you but I don't like you" which have been quickly adding to her over 17 million global streams.

For as much as New York-born and Los Angeles-based songstress Molly Moore's music speaks to a 5G generation, her straight-shooting lyrics, soulful timbre, and psychedelically spun style transcend eras. Throughout her career, Molly's art impacted pop from behind-the-scenes writing for multiplatinum pop superstar Jesse McCartney, K-pop phenomenon EXO, as well as actress/singer Lea Michele, Swedish singer Robin Bengtsson, and has also composed children's music for the Hasbro animated series Hanazuki. As an artist, Molly was previously one-half of pop duo Cosmos & Creature - who were signed to Steve Aoki's Dim Mak label, garnered over 27 million streams, and shared the stage with artists such as Dua Lipa, John Mayer, and Bebe Rexha - before venturing off to create her solo music where she began to build a world around empowerment and expression. Molly has garnered praise from the likes of Paper Magazine, PopDust, LA Weekly, Ladygunn, and PopCrush among others, and her music can also be heard in a variety of commercials for brands such as Zales, Peloton, Toyota, and Jack in the Box along with syncs in Netflix's The Last Summer, MTV's Siesta Key, and ABC's Conviction.

As she continues to share her story honestly and openly through soulful beats and candy-coated vocals, Molly finds herself in a transformative state with her new music as she dives off the deep end and embraces love in any way that it presents itself, loving herself and others in a much freer and kinder way.