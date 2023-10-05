Miya Folick Shares New Song From THE BUCCANEERS

Yesterday, vocalist, songwriter, and producer Miya Folick shared her bold and fun-loving anthem, “What We Wanna,” which is the iconic lead single from the official soundtrack to The Buccaneers — the upcoming Apple Original drama series, premiering globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on November 8th.

The soundtrack, which was produced by Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, will be released on November 8th via Interscope in partnership with Apple TV+ and features a star-studded all-female track list that includes acclaimed singer/songwriters like Gracie Abrams and Sharon Van Etten.

A perfect introduction to The Buccaneers soundtrack, “What We Wanna,” fully encapsulates the show’s mood of feisty defiance, emerging as a shiny piece of off-kilter pop lit up in lush synth and effervescent gang vocals.

As she flaunts her undeniable vocal command, Folick matches the track’s bouncy strut with lyrics that serve as a statement of intent (“We’re big girls, we’re big drama/We do what we want yeah we do what we wanna”). And while the song marks a departure from the intense introspection of her widely lauded sophomore album Roach, it ultimately embodies the strong-minded sensibilities Folick brings to all of her music.

The Buccaneers is not Folick’s first foray into writing for Film and TV. She has also scored the film, Cora Bora, which was directed by Hannah Utt and was the first feature to star Meg Stalter (“Hacks”) and recently had her 2018 track, “Freak Out,” in the viral show Heartstopper.

Folick’s latest record, Roach, was released on May 26th to praise from Pitchfork, Stereogum, NPR, Brooklyn Vegan, Under The Radar, Cosmopolitan, and more. For the record, she enlisted a team of collaborators whom she trusted to bring out the grittier side of her artistry, including Gabe Wax (War on Drugs, Fleet Foxes), Mike Malchicoff (King Princess, Bo Burnham), and Max Hershenow (MS MR).

It features the singles, "Get Out Of My House," “Nothing To See,” “Ordinary”, “Oh God," and “Bad Thing,” which was co-written by Folick, Mitski, and Andrew Wells. A document of an adult in progress, Roach chronicles Folick’s struggle to grow up and move through major life changes, reckoning with what it means to leave her youth behind and wearing the hardship endured like a badge of honor.

Over the last year, Folick has supported globally renowned artists like Tove Lo, Dermot Kennedy, Aly & AJ, The Head And The Heart, and Father John Misty. Last month, she kicked off her headlining North American tour on the West Coast, including a packed performance at the El Rey in Los Angeles, and a sunset set at Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas. She continues the run this month with a headline show at Music Hall Of Williamsburg tonight and two performances at Austin City Limits - Weekend Two. A full list of dates can be found below.

Miya Folick Headline Tour Dates:

10/5 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg

10/6 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/7 - Washington, DC - Atlantis

10/8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

10/10 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl

10/11 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records

10/14 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits &

10/14 - Austin, TX - ACL Aftershow @ Scoot Inn w/ Madison Cunningham