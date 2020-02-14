Million Lands Announce Debut Album

Million Lands -- the collaborative, co-compositional duo of drummer Kid Millions (Man Forever, Oneida) and trombonist/guitarist/electronic manipulator Benjamin Lanz (Beirut, The National) -- are excited to announce their debut album The Ochre World, due April 24, 2020 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. The duo has shared "Numen" as a first glimpse of the record -- listen below! Million Lands has also announced a run of May U.S. tour dates. See below for the full itinerary.

Million Lands has long history beyond the release of their first record, The Ochre World, would suggest (including time in a Division 1 basketball pep band! in 2003). But it took some years for Kid and Ben to settle into a regular basement noise hang. What came out of these rolling-tape sessions could be described as a post-instrumental haze of dubbed out, free referentialism touching on a myriad of reference points - from Bitches Brew to Disintegration. Kid and Lanz have made a priority out of subverting traditional approaches to their instruments and weave this energy together for their first mind-blowing release on Ernest Jenning Record Co.

MILLION LANDS

THE OCHRE WORLD

(Ernest Jenning Record Co.)

Release date: May 1, 2020

1. Gisant

2. Ancient Wisdom

3. Numen

4. Cantillation

5. The Ochre World

MILLION LANDS

﻿LIVE 2020

MAY

2 - Boston, MA - Dorchester Arts Center

3 - New York, NY - Union Pool

4 - Baltimore, MD - Mercury Theatre

5 - Washington, DC - Rhizome

6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Brillo Box

7 - Columbus, OH - Dirty Dungarees

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Homecoming Festival





