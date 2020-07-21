Mike Block Releases New Single 'Iniche Cosebe' Feat. Balla Kouyate

Today, pioneering cello player, composer, singer and educator, Mike Block released his latest single, "Iniche Cosebe," featuring famed Malian balafonist, Balla Kouyaté.

Listen below!

"Iniche Cosebe" will appear on Block's upcoming world music album, Guzo, set for an August 21 release on Bright Shiny Things. Pre-order Guzo here.



"Iniche Cosebe," which translates to "thank you very much," in the language of the Mandinka Tribe, is inspired by traditional music from West Africa, featuring Kouyaté, Sidy Maiga on djembe, Indrissa Kone on talking drum + kalabash, and Yacouba Diabate on the kora.



A distanced live performance of the track by the Silkroad Ensemble's 2020 Global Musician Workshop faculty was captured and shared to celebrate the organization's two-weeks of online Community Meetings. The performance once again features Kouyaté, with multi-style percussionist Shane Shanahan, Celtic harpist/vocalist Maeve Gilchrist, Chinese pipa player Wu Man, Bluegrass mandolinist/singer Sierra Hull, and Arabic oud player/flautist/violinist Bassam Saba.

Photo Credit: Todd Rosenberg

Related Articles View More Music Stories