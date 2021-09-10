Mickey Guyton Releases 'Love My Hair' Single

Capitol Nashville's Mickey Guyton releases new song, "Love My Hair" today from her forthcoming debut album Remember Her Name out September 24. Written by Mickey with Anna Krantz, the personal "Love My Hair" continues the theme of self-acceptance and embracing differences that is a thread throughout Remember Her Name.

"I wrote 'Love My Hair' after seeing a video of a little Black girl who was sent home from school because she was told that her hair was too distracting," shares Mickey. "Seeing this young girl's embarrassment and agony brought me back to my own struggles with self-love and I wanted to write a song to this little girl facing adversity because of what God gave her. I want her and anyone facing similar struggles to feel seen."

Mickey earned her first ever CMA nomination yesterday for New Artist of the Year, adding to the incredible year that has seen her co-hosting the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards in April with labelmate Keith Urban, a historic performance and nomination for "Black Like Me" on the 63rd GRAMMY Awards in March and "Black Like Me" being named a Top 5 song of 2020 (all genre) by NPR and The Associated Press.

Listen to the new song here:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QHYQQtVDhWU" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>