Michael Wolff Released an Exuberant New Album

Since his 'miraculous' recovery from aggressive cancer, acclaimed pianist Michael Wolff has made it his mission to spread joy, positivity and love of life through his music. He sees himself as an example that people should not give up hope, and keep fighting, because 'miracles' do happen, experimental drugs sometimes work, and he is living proof.



With that hopeful mindset as his guiding force, Wolff has re-committed himself to composing and performing music that is exciting and moving and inspiring. This comes out of his personal view that "life is a gift and art is a profound medium through which to share it."



Wolff adds, "The music our trio has recorded for my newest Sunnyside Records release, 'Bounce', shines a spotlight on the interaction of three musical minds that are determined to uplift the listener's inner spirit. Our music is an expression of a conversation between artists who have thrown themselves into the moment, and are acting and reacting from a place of freedom, warmth and camaraderie."



In discussing his joyful, acclaimed 'Bounce', Wolff sounds like a reinvigorated artist, seeking a shared experience with his fans: "Our music meets the listener at least halfway, and together musician and listener share an intimate, 'in the moment' creative process. This is jazz. This is music. This is love. This is life."



DownBeat and Jazziz exclusively premiered tracks from Wolff's new album (released 2/7). The collection is an exuberant ride, and finds its beauty in Wolff's remarkable journey. 'Bounce' was also #1 Most Added at JazzWeek and NACC College Radio in its first week. Wolff comments, "'Bounce' is filled with music like the music I grew up listening to and playing. It transcends jazz and it feels like the best album I've ever made. It also comes at such a perfect time for me. It expresses my inner soul and the joy of living and making music. It's the most important release of my life."

Wolff's 2020 Tour continues, and upcoming shows include:



March 5 at Small's (with Ben Allison Quartet) in New York City

March 14 at Piedmont Piano in Oakland CA

March 20 at Vitello's in Studio City (Los Angeles market)

March 27 and 28 at La Gare in Paris, France

April 10 and 11 at Knickerbocker Bar and Grill, NYC

April 19 Jazz Brunch at The Blue Note, NYC - Wolff with his NYU ensemble

May 15 and 16 at Mezzrow, NYC





