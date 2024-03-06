Melisande Pope Drops 'Do Something About Me'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boston-based artist Melisande Pope has released her new single Do Something About Me with Spirit House Records. This is the first single from her upcoming EP "[delete] [delete] [delete]" out March 29.

Do Something About Me explores the strangely comforting ritual of self-destructive thoughts. In this short song, Melisande Pope exposes the words that persist uninvited in her mind; a combination of bitter pleas and accusations stemming from the distorted belief that everyone else feels the same way and is just better at hiding it. The opening lyric, "If you can't do without me, then do something about me," begs for action by loved ones, seeking either freedom from despair, or solidarity in it.

Inspired by the raw songwriting of groups like Porridge Radio and Big Thief, the intricate guitar work and whispered vocal performances of artists like Nick Drake and Elliot Smith, and the pop-oriented production of early 2000's radio-rock bands, Melisande's music pulls influence from various corners of the rock and folk traditions. Her sound is characterized by her gentle voice, blunt lyrics, and crafty guitar playing, culminating in a mix of raw emotion and refined production.

Melisande Pope is a freelance composer and guitarist. She scores a range of projects, including advertisements, short films, and TV episodes. Notable clients for whom she has provided musical compositions include the New York Times, Comcast, and VICE. She has recorded and toured as lead guitarist with artists including emo-rock band Raavi, garage-pop artist Maya Lucia, folk-rock quintet Yankee & the Foreigners, and retro-rock group White Elephant, reflecting her versatility and proficiency across musical landscapes.