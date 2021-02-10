Mel Chante Shares 'Magnificent' Video

Mel Chanté is a poet, artist, musician, and creator of the self-talk platform Vow to Self + author of Brown Butter. Today, the Brooklyn-based poet returns to announce her new EP, Flo, due out on March 12, and shares the video for "Magnificent".

Discussing the new video for "Magnificent", Mel added, "I wanted the visual to take people on a self-care journey, everyday things that keep me grounded and inspired. It's a peek into who I am, and I want people to feel that. Above all else, I hope it inspires more love."

Boston native and Brooklyn living, Mel has been sharing spoken word poetry and music on stages across the U.S. and Europe, in major cities like Boston, New York City, Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, London, Berlin and more. In 2019, Mel released her debut book of poetry, Brown Butter, a collection of affirming words and poems for self-love, worth, expression, and healing. Mel then booked her own European book tour, with shows in Copenhagen, Berlin, and London, selling out of her books at her first stop.

A believer in the healing power of words, Mel founded a collective space for positive self-talk and views for self, Vow to Self , sharing affirmations, and anyone can DM an affirmation that spreads light. Her new EP is an extension of this vision, pushing her themes of self-love and expression into the musical masses.

"Flo is a journey of poetry and melody through life's rhythms that all lead back to honoring self-love," Mel says. "I wanted to create a world of spoken word and 90s hip hop flow blended into live music feels. It's also named after my lovely mother, Flo, who makes a special appearance on one of the tracks."

Watch the new video here:

Photo Credit: Timothy Smith