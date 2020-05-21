Megan Thee Stallion Releases 3D Animated Video for 'Savage'

Fresh off the back of one of 2020's most exciting rap releases in SUGA, H-Town Hottie Megan Thee Stallion has today unveiled the highly anticipated visuals for one of the year's most ubiquitous tracks, "Savage".

Watch below!

"Savage" is the anthem of 2020; a song that has inspired the number 1 dance challenge on TikTok while receiving two huge remixes, one by Major Lazer and the second by Beyonce to benefit The Bread of Life, Inc. - a move that not only aided the downtown Houston-based charity in their response to Covid-19, but also caused a seismic shift in culture; bringing together two of H-Town's most iconic names to support their city.

A futuristic tale of assassins set in day-glo animation, the "Savage" visual marries a long hinted at partnership of Megan's love of anime and her authoritative rap sound. The video finds 'Savage' soundtracking a one woman army taking down an evil entity from the inside - adding a new context to the track and doubling down on 'Savage''s status as an manifesto for powerful women across the universe.

In addition, this week has seen Megan announced for the GMA concert series (airing August 21st), the trailer release for the HBO Max show "Legendary" in which Megan is a judge, plus Megan's next step into fashion as a partner for the Savage X Fenty brand.

"Savage" is already Megan's highest charting solo single on both sides of the Atlantic, while also providing Megan with her debut on the Billboard Songwriters Chart. With the track's new sci-fi leaning visual, as well as its permanent etching into 2020's pop culture canon, Megan Thee Stallion is about to send Savage Summer stratospheric.

Related Articles View More Music Stories