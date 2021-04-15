Meg Myers Announces Livestream Concert for May

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Meg Myers has announced plans for a major live streaming concert event. Presented by NoCap, "Meg Myers: Live at Cocoon Malibu" premieres Saturday, May 15 at 6:00 PM (PDT) and will stream through Monday, May 17 at 6:00 PM (PDT).

The all new set will include performances of songs featured on Myers' acclaimed EPs, Thank U 4 Taking Me To 2 The Disco and I'd Like 2 Go Home Now, alongside fan favorites and a previously unreleased new song. Tickets officially go on sale today at 9:00 AM (PDT) HERE. General Admission tickets are priced at $15 (Advance)/$20 (Day Of Show). A limited VIP package - including GA ticket and admission to an exclusive live Q&A with Myers, set for Saturday, May 15 at 7:00 PM (PDT) - is priced at $35 (Advance)/$40 (Day Of Show); fans are invited to submit questions using the hashtag #megmyersstream. Exclusive merch items will be available with ticket purchase.

Thank U 4 Taking Me To 2 The Disco and I'd Like 2 Go Home Now are both available now via Sumerian Records at all DSPs and streaming services. The unique pair of EPs - which mark the first releases via Myers' new deal with the Los Angeles-based Sumerian Records - includes the acclaimed singles, "Any Way You Wanna Love," "i hope you cry (with morgxn)," and "The Underground," all available now for streaming and download. "Any Way You Wanna Love" was met by praise from such outlets as Vanyaland, which named the track to its "Year in ReView: Vanyaland's 20 Favorite National Songs of 2020," declaring it to be "an anthemic alt-pop jammer that we knew would end up on this list the first time we heard it." An official music video - directed by Max Moore (Motionless In White, New Found Glory) and produced by DJay Brawner (Melanie Martinez, Halestorm) - is streaming now at YouTube.

Co-written and performed as a duet with chart-topping indie-pop tunesmith morgxn, "i hope you cry (with morgxn)" received equivalent applause, with The Line of Best Fit declaring it "a devastating ballad" and "huge step up for Myers." An official visualizer is streaming now at YouTube.

"The Underground" followed last month, accompanied by an inspiring, animated video streaming now at YouTube. "The haunting dynamics at play in the track are brought to vivid and engrossing life courtesy of Portland-based director, writer, and animator Mike Anderson," wrote Vanyaland. "We took a break from rounding up the year's best videos in 2020, but if the feature returns once 2021 has breathed its last gasp, then Myers' new visual for 'The Underground' should rise up towards the top of the list."

Myers is currently among the stars planning to perform at this year's upcoming Riot Fest, set for Chicago, IL's Douglass Park on Friday, September 17; tickets are on sale now HERE. Additional live dates will be announced - for updates, please visit www.megmyers.com/#tour.

Thank U 4 Taking Me 2 The Disco and I'd Like 2 Go Home Now represent Myers' first new releases since the blockbuster success of her chart-topping cover of Kate Bush's 1985 classic, "Running Up That Hill," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Originally performed in an NPR Tiny Desk Concert, the track made history earlier this year by ascending to #1 on Billboard's "Alternative Songs" airplay chart 42 weeks after its official March 2019 release - the longest trip to the top in the chart's three-decade history. What's more, "Running Up That Hill" also reached #1 on Billboard's "Rock Airplay" chart in its 29th week, tying for the third-longest climb to the peak position in that tally's own 10-year history. "Running Up That Hill" is joined by an official animated video, created in partnership with the L.A.-based non-profit, Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA), and now boasting close to 7M individual views at Myers' official YouTube channel.

Myers recently launched an official Patreon page showcasing her music, writing, and visual art. Patreons receive access to a range of exclusives, including monthly livestreams, downloads, behind-the-scenes content, personalized messages, merch discounts, special gifts, and more. For complete details, please visit www.patreon.com/MegMyers.