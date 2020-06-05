Meek Mill Releases New Song 'Otherside Of America'

Meek Mill has released a new song titled "Otherside of America." The song addresses the inequality and racism in the United States.

The song begins with comments that Donald Trump made about the Black community at an August 2016 rally and closes with an excerpt from Meek Mill's 2018 conversation on CNN.

Listen to the song below!

In 2019, Meek Mill co-founded the REFORM Alliance with JAY-Z, Van Jones, and others. He's also advocated for reform in the probation and parole system of Pennsylvania.

