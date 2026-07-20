Max Sinàl and Sio Release Deep House Single 'Counting Stars' on Soul Quest Records

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Soul Quest Records has released COUNTING STARS, a new deep house single from label co-founder Max Sinàl featuring South African poet and singer-songwriter Sio. The track follows Sio's previous release on the UK independent label, the LOSING SLEEP EP, and pairs her spoken word performance with a production built around swinging house drums, Rhodes chords, and a restrained bassline. Max Sinàl has described the record as rooted in a stripped-back approach to deep house, with Sio's contribution centered on themes of self-acceptance and what she calls confronting the shadow self. The release includes four versions, among them a beatless Stripped Mix featuring additional Rhodes improvisation.

Built around swinging house drums, warm Rhodes chords and an understated yet hypnotic bassline, the production embraces a beautifully stripped-back approach inspired by the deeper edges of house music. Rather than relying on excess, Max Sinàl lets space, groove and subtle harmonic movement do the talking, creating the perfect backdrop for Sio's captivating spoken word performance.

The collaboration came naturally. Having worked together across several projects in recent years, Max immediately knew Sio was the voice for the record.

'I really wanted a spoken word piece,' says Max. 'I've always loved stripped-back deep house where the groove and simplicity leave room for interesting chords and carefully chosen vocals. Sio was the obvious choice, and she nailed it.'

For Sio, COUNTING STARS explores the transformative power of self-acceptance.

'It's a poem about delving into yourself honestly and confronting everything you uncover — especially the darker parts society teaches us to hide,' she explains. 'Your shadow self is needed to incubate and birth your light. It gives you depth, helps you expand and ultimately sets you free.'

The release is accompanied by four carefully curated versions, including a beatless Stripped Mix featuring additional Rhodes improvisation, perfect as an opening DJ selection or an immersive listening experience.

Listen to the promo: https://promo.fatdrop.co.uk/e/283582JJt5WcpRyqNCBrMxjo9LdGnQvYrXAWlh1p

Soul Quest Records operates as an independent deep house imprint based in the UK, with Max Sinàl among its founding figures. Sio, who is also a spoken word artist, has worked with the label across multiple projects. For more on live music and performance news, BroadwayWorld recently covered SOUND OF LIGHT AND DARKNESS - NORDIC MAESTRAS ON STAGE, an evening at Scandinavia House in New York spanning classical, jazz, and musical theatre, including the world premiere of a new musical by Johanna Telander.

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