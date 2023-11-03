Matt Rogers Serves Up Holiday Cheer With 'Have You Heard of Christmas?' Album

The Prince of Christmas, Matt Rogers, is making spirits bright with the release of his yuletide dance-pop album, HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS?

The 12-track pop pastiche boasts a bounty of holiday mainstay tracks including collabs with Rogers' bestie and Las Culturistas podcast co-host, actor-comedian Bowen Yang, who makes a cameo on "RockaFellaCenta", and Katie Gavin of the indie-pop band MUNA — a notable addition to his recent single and coinciding video “Everything You Want.”

The holiday blitz doesn't stop there with "Immah Have Your Back (This Christmas)" — an instant Christmas classic, featuring the multi-talented Leland (RuPaul's Drag Race resident songwriter and producer as well as the mastermind behind hits by Troye Sivan, Selena Gomez, and Allie X) and GLAAD-nominated singer-songwriter VINCINT. It's fierce, it's fabulous, and festive.

Spreading just as much cheer are the solo tracks such as the seasonal uptempo club banger "Also It's Christmas," tongue-in-cheek “Lube for the Sleigh,” hard-hitting trap beat "RUM PUM PUM," and the power ballad title track “Have You Heard of Christmas?” The video for the latter debuted on Out earlier this week and it's another irresistible helping of holiday cheer. Rogers celebrated the arrival of the album with appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Late Night with Seth Meyers on November 6.

The full scope of Rogers' talent and showmanship will be on full display when he kicks off his Prince of Christmas tour later this month. He recently announced a six-night residency at the Soho Theater in London starting November 13, and will kick off his tour on December 1 at Philadelphia's Miller Theater. The headlining run will take him across Canada and North America wrapping up with shows at The Ace in Los Angeles and The Town Hall in New York City. See the itinerary below and buy tickets HERE.

HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS? was hailed as one of the best comedy specials of 2022. VULTURE said, “It is buoyant and shiny and memorable, and by making it a musical special, Rogers captures that ineffable thing about the holiday that's so captivating and inane and hard to hit.” The New York Times observed, “In this booming alt-comedy genre, Matt Rogers' new Showtime special, Have You Heard of Christmas? – which straddles lines between holiday album spoof and dead serious homage, ironic schmaltz and genuine emotion – stands out for its commitment to sultry-to-the-point-of-silly songs.”

Named one of Variety's “10 Comics to Watch,” Rogers won praise for his standout performance in the revolutionary queer romantic comedy, FIRE ISLAND, opposite Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster. The groundbreaking film earned the Ensemble Tribute at the 2022 Gotham Awards and several award nominations including the 2023 PGA Awards, 2023 Emmy Awards, and the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.

That same year, he was heralded for his scene-stealing performance in the Showtime comedy series, I LOVE THAT FOR YOU, created by Vanessa Bayer and Jeremy Beiler. Rogers is also the host of the widely popular podcast LAS CULTURISTAS alongside Yang, which recently won ‘Podcast of the Year' at the 2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. The duo hosted their second annual Culture Awards at the Lincoln Center in New York in front of a live audience spanning over 3,000 people – with guest appearances that included Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, and Andy Cohen.

With the arrival of HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS?, Rogers proves that he's an artist for all seasons — but a seasonally ubiquitous Prince of Christmas nonetheless.

Matt Rogers – 2023 Tour

11/13-11/18 – London, UK – Soho Theatre

12/1 – Philadelphia, PA – Miller Theater

12/3 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

12/8 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

12/9 – Austin, TX – The Paramount

12/12 – Denver, CO – Gates Concert Hall

12/13 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

12/15 – Chicago, IL – The Vic

12/16 – Saint Paul, MN – Fitzgerald Theater

12/19 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

12/20 – San Francisco, CA – Castro Theatre

12/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ace

12/23 – New York, NY – The Town Hall