Matt B Releases New Single 'Get Down Mami'

Global R&B artist Matt B has released his latest single, "Get Down Mami," out today via Vitae Records. Encompassed by a soundscape of warm grooves, soft shakers, and rhythmic strumming, the track instantly immerses listeners into Matt's world of Afrobeats. The track is off his yet-to-be announced EP, expected early 2023.

Earlier this week, Matt earned a GRAMMY nomination with his hit single "Gimme Love" featuring Eddy Kenzo for Best Global Music Performance. "Gimme Love" has received critical acclaim debuting in the Top 50 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Charts, garnering over 5 million streams across platforms, and has taken home top prizes at the MUSE Creative Awards, Global Music Awards, LIT Talent Awards, and New York International Film Awards. Matt and Eddy also recently performed "Gimme Love" for the first time in Uganda at the Eddy Kenzo Festival to a crowd of over 100,000 people.

"Words can not express how grateful I am to be a GRAMMY nominee," shares Matt. "I've dreamed of this for a long time. Now that it's here, it honestly feels like a dream. Im so grateful to my team for really pushing to making this all possible, especially Angela Benson and Greg Scelsa. This is a big win for Chicago, and I'm humbled by it all. God is amazing."

"Get Down Mami" and "Gimme Love" are just some of the recent offerings from Matt B whose music commonly focuses on love-driven R&B and speaks to appreciating the love in your life. In 2022, he's released a string of singles including the upbeat confessional "Ima Say It," the soulful "I'm Here With You," Afro-fusion single "One & Only" featuring Nigerian singer Oxlade, and the re-release of "Losing You" which Matt chose to revisit as a long-awaited treat for supporters.

First releasing music in Japan in 2014, the Chicago native and LA-based songsmith has built a worldwide fanbase with his chart-topping singles and albums. Matt's debut, Love & War, and sophomore album, DIVE, both went #1 on the iTunes R&B Charts and were later followed by his 2018 EP, RISE, produced by GRAMMY-Award Winning Producer Bryan-Michael Cox (Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige).

In 2021, he released his debut US album, EDEN, which featured production from Cox as well as Tricky Stewart (Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Rihanna) and landed in the Top 40 on Billboard's R&B Albums, Digital Albums, Heatseekers, and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. To date, Matt B has garnered over 8 million global streams with media support from the likes of RESPECT, WGN TV, Earmilk, 1883 Magazine, Chicago Sun Times, Singersroom, Grungecake, Spindle Magazine, and CelebMix among others.

