Mat Kearney Releases New Single 'Sumac'

Nashville-based, Oregon-born multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Mat Kearney conjures warm indie folk on new single “Sumac”.

Listen HERE.

The song is the latest stunning track to drop ahead of Kearney’s forthcoming new self-titled full-length studio album due out May 15th via Middle Kid Records. “Sumac” was written by Kearney and The Brook and the Bluff’s Joseph Settine, it was produced and engineered by Kearney and mixed by longtime collaborator and multi-platinum award winning mixer Robert Marvin (Kelly Clarkson, Julia Michaels, Ben Rector).

“Sumac” is the fourth single to precede the new album, which will be Kearney’s first LP in more than three years. In addition to producing this latest single, Kearney took the production reins on several of the album tracks, while Micah Tawkls (Hayley Williams, Liza Anne, COIN), Marc Scibilia (Breland, Robin Schultz, Teddy Swims) and Mokita (Zac Brown Band, Demi Lovato, David Guetta) assisted with the rest. In addition, Settine’s band The Brook and the Bluff played as the backing band on several of the album’s tracks including last month’s captivating and buoyant single “Palisades” – watch video HERE. “Sumac” and “Palisades” join “Headlights Home” – released in January with an official music video – watch HERE – and “Good Thing Going On” released in February with an official visualizer, watch HERE. Kearney, who wrote the new LP over the past two years with the help of some talented friends, counts this album as one of his most personal yet and sees it as a reflection of his two-decade long career.

Over his career, Kearney has released six studio LPs, claimed the #1 spot on iTunes, topped multiple Billboard charts, made four entries into the Hot 100, amassed over 592MM on demand streams and over 2.5 BILLION global streams. Kearney has performed live on Today Show, Ellen, The Tonight Show, Late Night with David Letterman, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! and has garnered raves from USA Today, Entertainment Weekly, People, Billboard, PARADE, and Marie Claire. He also has an incredible touring history, sharing the road with everyone from John Mayerto NEEDTOBREATHE as well as headlining numerous tours of his own.

Along with news of the new album last month, Kearney announced a massive US headline tour that kicks off in June and continues in the fall with all the confirmed tour dates below. Mat Kearney will be out May 15th – pre-order/pre-save the album HERE and check https://www.matkearney.com/ for the most up-to-date information.