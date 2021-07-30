Martha Wainwright Shares New Track 'Hole In My Heart'

Following the release of the title track from her forthcoming album and the single "Falaise De Malaise," Martha Wainwright today releases the uplifting 'Hole In My Heart' from Love Will Be Reborn, Martha's first new album in five years, will be released August 20th on Pheromone Records/Cooking Vinyl.

Offering a sneak peek at the new album, "Hole In My Heart" is a playful song that's brimming with joy. The song serves as the emotional flip side to the previous song "Falaise de Malaise", a song steeped in despair and sadness, the storm to the sunshine that is "Hole In My Heart." The video captures this joy - watch it here.

A song of hope, Martha explains how the song came to be, "'Hole In My Heart' flew out of me when I was sitting in a sunny room trying to contend with this incredible feeling of joy and gladness. After feeling scared and lonely and unsure of everything, someone came along and changed my life. 'We all live alone... but do you want to live alone together?'. It's about making a commitment to living as two, together, against the odds."

Like most records this year, Love Will Be Reborn was made during the global pandemic and recorded in Martha's hometown of Montreal, in the basement of her brand-new cafe, Ursa, which also served as a studio. Enlisting the help of Toronto musicians Thom Gill, Phil Melanson, Morgan Moore and Josh Cole and producer Pierre Marchand, best-known for his collaborations with Sarah McLachlan producing some of her iconic 90s songs. Marchand also has a familial connection to Martha, having produced her brother Rufus's second album Poses as well as Martha's Mother and Aunt's record, Heartbeats Accelerating. It was a record made after some time, much like Martha's gap since 2016's Goodnight City, and McGarrigle was the same age that Martha is now. It seems like a musical synergy only the late McGarrigle and Martha could have.

Martha is doing a short run of dates in the Northeast.

Photo Credit: Gaëlle Leroyer