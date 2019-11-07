Marinho Unveils New Video, 'Joni,' in Celebration of Joni Mitchell's Birthday

Portuguese alternative folk-rock artist, Marinho, has released a new live video for "Joni," in celebration of Joni Mitchell's birthday. Marinho was inspired to write the song about "a woman, an artist, a painter, an amazing human being that I never met... but feels like we already met," after watching the documentary "Woman of Heart and Mind" as a teenager. This video was filmed at the sold-out release show for Marinho's debut album, ~ (tilde), on Oct. 24 at ZBD in Portugal, where many great artists, such as Angel Olsen, Kevin Morby, Weyes Blood, Devendra Banhart and more, have had their first shows in the country. Marinho drew great inspiration from watching performances at ZBD, and had the chance to open for Anna St. Louis there in May of 2019. At this special album release party, she played all of ~ in its entirety, and "Joni" closed out the show before the encore.

Watch the video below!

Born in Lisbon and raised in front of the TV, Filipa Marinho had plenty of early exposure to American cartoons and mid-90's movies, as well as an intimacy with Hollywood's views on love, relationships, and overall human nature. Growing up in an emotionally abusive household, Marinho was exposed to things a child should never experience, causing her to live in fear of not being loved and accepted. Sadness and abandonment phobia are themes that she tackles on ~ , in addition to her sexuality as a gay woman and feminism. ~ finds Marinho letting go of the idealized person that she thought she wanted to be in relationships, and gaining new strength and a will to finally take up space.

Recorded at Black Sheep Studios and mastered by Philip Shaw Bova (Father John Misty, Marlon Williams, Feist, Andy Shauf), ~ is constructed from the simplicity of the roots of American folk music, with lush, cinematic tinges. The first single, "Ghost Notes," made a splash on major Portuguese radio stations as well as Spotify and Apple Music playlists such as "Fresh Finds: Six Strings" and "New Music Friday," and "Breaking Alternative," respectively. The momentum continued to build with the release of "Window Pain," which premiered on VICE Portugal, and Marinho spent the spring and summer touring in anticipation of the album. She has since released two additional singles, "Freckles" and "I Give Up and It's Ok," which premiered on Audiofemme.

~ was released on October 18th via Street Mission Records and is available everywhere now.





Related Articles View More Music Stories