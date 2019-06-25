Mallrat Announces Upcoming US Tour

Today, Mallrat announces her US tour with Allday. The Australian collaborators first teamed up for Allday's track, "Baby Spiders," and then reunited last summer for Mallrat's single "UFO." The tour will begin in Australia this August and continue to North America starting September 19th.

Groceries" the single from her current EP, In The Sky, has received significant Alternative Radio airplay at SiriusXM Alt Nation, Radio 104.5/Philly, KITS/San Francisco, KRBZ/Kansas City, KQGO Minneapolis, KKDO Sacramento & more, in addition to Discovery Features with WNYL/New York, KNDD Seattle, KFRR/Fresno, WLKK/Buffalo, 91x/San Diego and named a ?Critical Cut? and Top 5 Advanced Placement on SiriusXM Alt Nation. In the past year, she has toured alongside Maggie Rogers, gnash, and Post Malone, and recently headlined a sold-out tour across Australia.



The 20-year old Australian artist has a penchant for writing sticky melodies that you just can't shake. Her songs that nestle comfortably between pop and indie hip hop has garnered attention from the likes of NY Times, Stereogum and more, including NPR- who said that the only downside to listening to her track, "Better" is that "your heart may actually explode with happiness." PAPER Magazine recently named her in their "100 Women Revolutionizing Pop". After making it onto Best of 2018 lists by The FADER, Billboard, NOISEY, and Triple J, Teen Vogue deemed her one of "16 Young Musicians You Need to Be Listening to In 2019." Having grown up in the sleepy town of Brisbane, Australia, Mallrat finds beauty in the mundane. With refreshingly honest observations of day-to-day life and her relatable and confessional lyrics layered over saccharine melodies, there's a slow-burning restlessness in her sound that is impossible to ignore - her songs perfectly encapsulate all the weirdness and wonder that comes with being a teenager.

Tour Dates:

9/18 // Chicago, IL // Subterranean

9/19 // Pontiac, MI // The Pike Room

9/20 // Toronto, ON // Velvet Underground

9/22 // TBA

9/24 // Philadelphia, PA // Voltage Lounge

9/26 // Washington, DC // DC9

9/27 // Cambridge, MA // Middle East Upstairs

9/28 // Brooklyn, NY // Baby's All Right

10/3 // Vancouver, BC // Fox Cabaret

10/4 // Seattle, WA // Barboza

10/5 // Portland, OR // Holocene

10/8 // Santa Ana, CA // Constellation Room

10/9 // Los Angeles, CA // The Echo

10/11 // San Francisco, CA // Rickshaw Stop

10/13 // Austin, TX // Austin City Limits Music Festival*

* Mallrat only







