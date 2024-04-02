Mahalia announces Becca Hatch as Special Guest on In Real Life Australian Tour This April & May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy-nominated UK singer-songwriter Mahalia has announced she will bring local music sensation Becca Hatch on the road for her In Real Life Australian tour this April and May. ​

Delivering soul well beyond her years, Becca Hatch has curated a space in the Australian contemporary R&B and dance scene that is entirely her own. Rising to prominence after winning triple j’s Unearthed High Indigenous Initiative in 2017, Becca has established herself as a dynamic artist on a fast upward trajectory.

Recent releases ‘Without You’ and ‘Blessed’ have seen Becca diversify her sound, embracing the dance-pop realm while staying true to her soul and R&B roots. More self-assured than ever, her first release of 2024, ‘Bass Keeps Calling’, is a playful drum and bass track reminiscent of nights out with friends and letting go of inhibitions. ​

Mahalia returns to Australia for the first time since 2020 and for her biggest Australian tour yet, after playing Laneway Festival and selling out Sydney and Melbourne headline shows on her last visit. ​

2023 delivered Mahalia’s biggest year yet, the songstress playing a huge sold-out UK and European tour, collaborating with legendary US pop/R&B superstar JoJoon single ‘Cheat’ and releasing her second album IRL. With a live show that’s been touted as “powerful, bold and raw both vocally and emotionally.” (Epigram) and a “glittering gem” (NME) of an album under belt, watch this space as Mahalia’s star continues to rise in 2024. ​

As she lands down under for her biggest ever Australian shows, Mahalia’s intoxicating live presence will be sure to wow her adoring fans. Effortlessly weaving soul, sleek 70s and contemporary R&B in one enchanting concoction, Mahalia will take audiences on a journey with hits ‘What You Did’ (feat. Ella Mai), ‘Simmer’(feat. Burna Boy) and ‘I Wish I Missed My Ex’, as well as tracks from IRL, on her anticipated return.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 30 April

​Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

​Lic. All Ages

​ticketek.com.au

Thursday 2 May

​Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA

​18+

​moshtix.com.au

Saturday 4 May

​Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

​18+

​ticketek.com.au

Monday 6 May

​Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages

​ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 8 May

​The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

​18+

​ticketmaster.com.au