Madonna'sÂ Madame X Tour Announces The London Palladium Dates

Following last week's heralded announcement that Madonna will perform a series of rare and intimate performances exclusively in theatres, Madonna, Live Nation and Maverick today unveiled the dates for her appearances at the iconic London Palladium giving fans the opportunity to see her like never before with shows confirmed on 26, 27, 29, 30 January and 1 and 2 February 2020.



The Madame X Tour will kick off September 12th at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York and will feature multiple nights of shows in each city including performances at the Chicago Theatre, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, The Met Philadelphia and at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theatre in 2019. The Madame X Tour will then resume in early 2020 with performances at the Coliseum in Lisbon, The London Palladium and at the Grand Rex in Paris. Here is a link to a video from Madonna about the Tour: https://madonna.lnk.to/TourVid.



Madonna is the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time and has the highest-grossing concert tour ever by a female artist with her Sticky & Sweet Tour (2008-2009) at $408 million.



Influenced creatively by living in Lisbon, Portugal over the past several years, Madame X is a collection of 15 new songs that celebrate Madonna's career-long affair with Latin music and culture as well as other global influences.

Madonna is releasing 5 songs before her highly-anticipated new studio album Madame X debuts globally on June 14th. Following Friday's release of the infectious pop gem "Crave" featuring Swae Lee and produced by Mike Dean, the empowering ballad "I Rise" and the critically-acclaimed "Medellín," additional songs to be shared with fans include the Jamaican dancehall vibes of "Future" featuring Quavo on May 17, as well as the sonically innovative "Dark Ballet" on June 7.



Madonna's long-time promoter Arthur Fogel, President - Global Touring and Chairman - Global Music, Live Nation said: "The chance for fans to see Madonna at these venues is incredibly special. We are proud and excited to be able to deliver this ultimate opportunity for her fans."



To ensure fans have the best access, Verified Fan is in effect for Madonna's Madame X tickets at the London Palladium. Fans may unlock ticket access by registering today through Thursday, 16 May (4pm BST) at ticketmaster.co.uk/Madonna . With Verified Fan, a simple registration is all it takes to get verified for the opportunity to access tickets when they become available to Verified Fans on Friday, 24-May at 9am BST. Verified Fan does not guarantee a ticket but does enable all fans an equal chance to access on a first come, first-served basis. Tickets will be limited to 4 tickets per person.



ICON is Madonna's official fan club. Lifetime Legacy members of ICON may register from Monday, 13 May (6AM BST) through Thursday, 16 May (4PM BST) to become a Verified Fan and receive first access to tickets when they become available to Verified ICON members on Monday, 20 May at 9AM BST. Icon presale runs through Tuesday, 21 May (4PM BST). Complete details at: www.ticketmaster.co.uk/Madonna.



Citi is the official presale credit card of the Madame X tour. As such, Citi credit and debit cardholders can take advantage of a special Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan opportunity for tour dates in the United Kingdom. Citi cardholders can register now through Thursday, May 16 at 4PM to unlock access to tickets and use their Citi card to complete the ticket purchase if verified. The Citi Presale begins Tuesday May 21 at 9AM and will continue through Thursday, May 23 ant 4PM. To register for the Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan visit Citibank.co.uk.



Tickets for these very special Madame X performances will be scaled between £60.00 - £480.00 (plus applicable service fees). Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to enter to purchase tickets at £10.00 at Madonna.com. There will be 10 tickets available per show and fans will be notified on show date if they have been selected for this unique opportunity.



Madame X VIP & Hotel Packages will be available for all Verified Fans. VIP packages may include great seat locations, exclusive backstage tour, photo opportunity on stage, VIP pre-show reception, limited edition Madonna gift item, photo opportunity at the VIP red carpet and more! Additionally, fans can access Ticket & Hotel packages which include great ticket locations, exclusive merchandise, hotel accommodations and more. All fans wishing to access VIP & Hotel Packages may register now through Thursday, 16-May (4PM BST) and find full details more info at ticketmaster.co.uk/Madonna



The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring.





MADONNA MADAME X 2020 TOUR DATES



Sunday 26 January London, U.K. The London Palladium

Monday 27 January London, U.K. The London Palladium

Wednesday 29 January London, U.K. The London Palladium

Thursday 30 January London, U.K. The London Palladium

Saturday 1 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

Sunday 2 February London U.K. The London Palladium



The Madame X Tour will also visit Lisbon, and Paris in 2020. Show information to follow.



MADONNA MADAME X 2019 TOUR DATES



Sept. 12 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 14 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 15 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 17 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 19 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 21 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 22 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 24 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 25 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 26 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 28 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 01 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House



Oct. 15 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Oct. 16 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Oct. 17 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Oct. 21 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre



Nov. 12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 14 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 16 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 17 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 21 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 23 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 24 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 25 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern





The Madame X Tour will also visit Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami in 2019 .

Show information to follow.





For complete ticket information, VIP and Travel Packages visit.

www.madonna.com





