Mac Powell And The Family Reunion Release Debut Album 'Back Again'

Today, Mac Powell and the Family Reunion release their full-length debut album Back Again via Thirty Tigers. Led by the former lead singer of Grammy-winning, multi-platinum selling group Third Day, the new band is southern roots and American rock. It's a collection of foot-stomping, hand-clapping tunes that pay tribute to Mac's early musical inspirations from his childhood, including Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Jim Croce to name a few. Back Again is now available for stream or purchase HERE.

"Like most people, I grew up listening to my Mom and Dad's record collection," said Powell. "There was singer-songwriter stuff, some country and southern rock. I always liked artists like Creedence Clearwater Revival, James Taylor, The Eagles, or even the Stones, who weren't country per se, but who sometimes leaned more towards that sound. That's what was stirring my mind and my spirit."

To that end, he formed Mac Powell and the Family Reunion after Third Day's final shows in 2018, utilizing musical "brothers" who had been recording and playing live with him in support of his other solo projects, including his 2012 self-titled debut and 2014's Southpaw. Recorded in Atlanta with producer/musical director Jason Hoard, Powell and his bandmates purposely kept a raw edge to the record. The result is a welcome looseness and down-home charm to Back Again that finds the band equally comfortable between gentle ballads and hand-clapping, toe-tapping country pop.

Mac and the Family Reunion released their debut single "Back Again" last month, a country rock travelogue that captures the group's dynamic live presence. It was followed by the release of "Whoo!" featuring country music legend Craig Morgan.

Powell and the band will celebrate the release of their new album tonight with a special performance at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, tickets are available for purchase HERE. To further support the record, they will hit the road this summer followed by more tour dates to come this fall.

Tour Dates:

07/26 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

07/31 - Gilford, NH @ SoulFest

08/01 - Gilford, NH @ SoulFest

08/09 - Spring Hill, TN @ Rippavilla

08/17 - Salem, OR @ Riverfront Park

08/18 - Chehalis, WA @ SW WA Regional Fair

08/22 - Meadville, PA @ Crawford County Fairgrounds

08/23 - Prestonsburg, KY @ Mountain Arts Center

09/10 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Valley Fair

09/12 - Warrentown, PA @ Jergels Rhythm Grill

09/13 - Syracuse, NY @ Wescott Theater

09/14 - Shippensburg, PA @ Shippensburg Fairgrounds

09/21 - Paoli, PA @ AbbeyFest

09/26 - Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center for the Arts

10/16 - New York, NY @ The Cutting Room

10/17 - Washington, DC @ City Winery

11/09 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center (VFW Veteran's Day Benefit)

11/15 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

11/16 - Plymouth, NH @ The Flying Monkey





