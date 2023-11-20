MORGXN Releases New Song 'Fading'

Rising Nashville star MORGXN unveils a new song “Fading”—listen/share HERE and watch/share the official lyric video HERE.

MORGXN's much anticipated third studio album, BEACON, is set for release February 2. The album features “Fading” along with previously released tracks “My Revival,” “Young & In Love,” “Modern Man” and title track “Beacon.”

Of “Fading,” MORGXN shares that the song is about “courting grief and knowing that sometimes something has to fall apart before you can move on to the next chapter. The song also asks the question ‘how do we know if the pain of a moment is worth it?' and I'm not sure I know how to answer that, but I do know the song exists in the hope of that moment.”

Coming into the making of BEACON with over 100 songs, MORGXN teamed up with producer Marshall Altman (Natasha Bedingfield, Matt Nathanson, Citizen Cope) who helped pare them down into a collection of his most powerful tracks.

“We recorded it with a band, which I've never done before,” MORGXN says. “It's real musicians playing the songs. Real strings! It's not synthetically created in a laboratory.” He continues, “And there's a choir! With my first album, I was told I could not record a choir… But for this record, I wasn't playing—I put a choir on almost every song.”

Nashville born and bred artist Morgan Isaac Karr, best known as MORGXN, released his debut album vital in 2018 including the hit lead single “home” featuring Walk The Moon. The track was a Top 10 Alternative Radio hit—landing on the Billboard Alternative Songs Chart and Billboard Rock Airplay Chart—cited by Billie Eilish as one of the inspirations behind her Grammy-award-winning song “bad guy.”

He then released MERIDIAN [extended edition] a deluxe version of his beloved MERIDIAN vol 1 and vol 2 EPs. In 2021, he performed his viral hit song “WONDER” alongside Sara Bareilles on Jimmy Kimmel Live. In his two years as an independent artist, his self-released music exceeded 200M streams. He recently signed to Nettwerk Music Group and has announced his upcoming studio album, BEACON.

