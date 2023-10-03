MILLY Share New Single 'Grab The Wheel'

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Ahead of their upcoming US headline tour, LA's MILLY have shared their first new single of 2023, the visceral and immediate “Grab the Wheel,” which delivers overdriven guitar hooks and Brendan Dyer's distinct vocal harmonies in equal measure.

“I always knew it was there but never could quite execute it,” Dyer explains, “I wanted to write something catchy and super direct. This song marks the first of ours that has been played a million times and meticulously rehearsed.” Listen to the Sonny DiPerri produced track below.

MILLY was first conceived as a solo project by Connecticut-based songwriter Brendan Dyer, penning slowcore confessionals with the intimacy of bedroom pop. Since relocating to LA, MILLY's lineup has solidified around Dyer and core collaborators Yarden Erez, Conner Frankel, and Nico Moreta. After supporting Swervedriver on a national tour, the band's debut album Eternal Ring was released last year to critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, AV Club, NPR, Paste Magazine, Under the Radar and more.

Earlier this year, the trio released a Sebadoh tribute EP, The Freed MILLY, which included hand drawn text by Lou Barlow himself. This week they'll kick off their first US headline tour, supported by rising LA band Rocket. Bay Area-based band Toner will join in LA & Oakland.

“After spending the first 7 months of 2023 in our rehearsal space practicing 3-4 times a week and crafting demos at home after work and on the weekends, "Grab The Wheel" is our first offering of what's to come,” share the band, “This song is truly a reflection of a new era for us. We haven't played in most of these places since 2019 and feel that we have evolved a lot as a band since we were last in a lot of these cities and can't wait to bring a nice blend of old and new material out on the road.” 

Tour Dates

Tickets

10/7 - Phoenix AZ @ Trunk Space *

10/8 - Tucson AZ, @ Club Congress *

10/10 - Denton, TX @ Rick Eye *

10/11 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas *

10/12 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

10/13 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group *

10/14 - New Orleans @ Gasa Gasa *

10/16 - Atlanta,GA @ 529 Club *

10/17 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings *

10/18 - Silver Spring, MD @ Quarry House *

10/19 - Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye *

10/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club *

10/21 - East Haven, CT @ The Beeracks *

10/22 - Allston, MA @ O'Briens Pub *

10/24 - Montreal, QB @ L'esco *

10/25 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G *

10/26 - Detroit, MI @ Larger House *

10/27 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas *

10/28 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

10/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Green Room *

11/2 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

11/3 - Vancouver, BC @ Green Auto *

11/4 - Olympia, WA @ Le Voyeur *

11/5 - Portland, OR @ Show Bar *

11/7 - Oakland, CA @ Thee Stork Club *

11/8 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room *

* with Rocket

Photo by Niamh Hannigan



