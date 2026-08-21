MAJOR. Releases New Single "MAY THIS MOMENT NEVER END"

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

GRAMMY-nominated Platinum Soul singer, songwriter and 'Hope Dealer' MAJOR. returns with a celebration of forever love on his new single, 'May This Moment Never End,' available today via nowthatsMAJOR Music Group/UnitedMasters.

Written by MAJOR. and David 'DLo' Outing, who also produced the track, 'May This Moment Never End' finds MAJOR. doing what he does best: putting words and melody to the kind of hopeful love people want to hold onto. Warm, soulful and made for the dance floor, the record celebrates choosing love again and again, through every season of life, while capturing the joy of doing so with your best friend over and over.

Before its official release, 'May This Moment Never End' was already creating a moment of its own. MAJOR. debuted the single in Jamaica during T.I. and Tiny Harris' 16th anniversary vow renewal, where he also performed his Platinum-certified classic 'Why I Love You' as Tiny walked down the aisle. Later in the celebration, MAJOR. unveiled the new song and its accompanying 'La La Step,' with T.I. and Tiny joining in as clips from the performance quickly spread across social media.

The full-circle moment comes as MAJOR. celebrates the 10th anniversary of 'Why I Love You,' the breakout love song that has become a wedding staple for couples around the world. A decade later, 'May This Moment Never End' represents another chapter in MAJOR.'s musical exploration of love — this time with an infectious groove designed to get generations onto the dance floor together.

Already earning early co-signs from music legends and hitmakers including Stevie Wonder, David Porter, and Kandi Burruss, 'May This Moment Never End' continues a milestone year for MAJOR., whose career and contributions are also being celebrated with a new exhibit at Nashville's National Museum of African American Music. MAJOR. remains committed to creating songs that become part of the moments that matter, and with 'May This Moment Never End,' he may have just given love another soundtrack.

His name is MAJOR. and his impact is the same. The GRAMMY-nominated R&B/Soul singer, songwriter and actor first captured hearts with his Platinum-certified breakout love song 'Why I Love You,' which has become a soundtrack for love stories and weddings around the world. Known for his signature falsetto, infectious joy and message of hope, MAJOR. has amassed more than half a billion digital streams while expanding his artistry across music, television, film and philanthropy through the MAJOR.HOPE Foundation. His body of work spans four independent solo projects and includes the Billboard #1 gospel anthem 'I Prayed For You,' as well as 'For The Win' and 'Joy In The Battle.' A GRAMMY, Soul Train, Stellar, Dove and nine-time NAACP Image Award-nominated entertainer, MAJOR. continues to lead with the hope in love that has defined his career.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...