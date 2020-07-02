MA Jolie Fleur Releases New Single 'Good Life'

MA Jolie Fleur ("My pretty flower" in French) is Los Angeles based, New Orleans born/raised visual artist, music video director and music-maker Myke Adams. Today, he released the track, "Good Life," the first single from the upcoming debut album "Love Is Fire" from MJF.



"Good Life" tells the story of what it's like to be in a healthy, loving and committed long-term relationship. Myke's father, Michael Adams, Sr, was a member of a songwriting team in New Orleans led by Wardell Quezergue. The group wrote songs for everyone from local New Orleans funk and soul artists such as Irma Thomas, Jean Knight, King Floyd to national artists the Pointer Sisters. "My mom and dad split when I was about 12," says Adams. "Ever since their split-up, I've had a fascination and obsession with the themes of love and relationships." As an avid reader, Myke took inspriation from authors Bell Hooks and Brene Brown, who often write about love and relationships. His musical influences include Love, Brian Eno, Bad Brains, Miles Davis David Sylvian, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Spaceman 3, Velvet Underground, Can, Pure Hell, and Ornette Coleman.



Regarding Good Life, Myke explains: "By using the repetitious sounds of the synthesizers, I wanted highlight the days, months and years put into the relationship. With the layers of guitars; the sometimes scary and eerie times that trials and tribulations may bring. With the drum beats, heartbeats of the excitement and happiness that two people bring to one another. And the lyrics expressing, through the ups and downs, the good times and bad times, I will be by your side. A song about loyalty, love and lust."



On this track: Myke Adams: vocals, synthesizers, guitar, programed drums.

Brandon Graham (Dream Phases) guitar.



Look out for MA Jolie Fleur's upcoming album "Love Is Fire," which explores the challenges and complexities of allowing yourself to be completely vulnerable in a romantic relationship.

Myke recorded the album in his small home analog studio. He also just launched his new record label 39 au.

