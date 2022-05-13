Lubalin Shares New Single 'Never Gonna' Ahead of the Release of His New EP

Montreal singer, songwriter, record producer and viral TikTok content creator Lubalin today shares his captivating new dance single, "never gonna let it (but it's completely different)", available to stream now on all digital platforms via Cult Nation/The Orchard.

Listen to the new track, written and produced by the self-taught musician - which marks the latest off his upcoming EP, whose love, due for release on June 10th.

On the inspiration behind his new single, Lubalin shares, "I live in a sort of permanent state of uncertainty and that takes its toll. When you're doubting everything, there can be this background hum of hopelessness that creeps in over time. And at some point it becomes so loud, so overpowering, that it becomes impossible to do anything. You have to believe something to do something and there have been a lot of times where I didn't really know what to believe in."

He continues, "Putting things into question is one of my greatest strengths, but it's also the thing that's trying to stop me. And I guess this song is about that. It's about moving forward, despite the waves of despair and uncertainty."

Lubalin catapulted to fame in 2020 after his "Internet Drama" musical TikTok series went viral overnight earning him nearly 5 million combined social media followers as well as 200 million views and 35 million likes on the platform alone. The series led to widespread attention including national appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in a segment that aired alongside host Fallon and Hollywood actor Alison Brie. Lubalin's music has also been praised by the likes of Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, The Los Angeles Times, Vulture, Access Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight, and more.

The "Internet Drama" series was only ever meant to be a promotional tool for Lubalin's music but quickly became the center of his life. However, in July 2021, the elusive Montreal-based artist stopped posting altogether prompting fans to flood his socials with concern about his whereabouts. The hype resulted in a cryptic new website, whereislubalin.net, that silently launched and began transmitting clues about Lubalin's new music - click here to view an archive of previously released transmissions.

Now, 7 months later, Lubalin is ready to make his triumphant return as he readies his nine-song EP, whose love, due out on June 10th. The project includes previously released singles - "dougie jones" and "nobody else" - the latter of which debuted alongside an eye-popping, meme-worthy official video (watch here) shot vertically and written specifically with Lubalin's massive global TikTok audience in mind. whose love brilliantly highlights the Canadian musician's unique approach to production paired effortlessly alongside his ease for experimenting with harmonies, melodies, textures, and vocal timbres. 2022 promises to bridge the gap between Lubalin the influencer and the musical artist.

Stream Lubalin's new single "never gonna let it (but it's completely different)" below and pre-save ﻿his upcoming EP, whose love, dropping on June 10th.

Listen to the new single here: