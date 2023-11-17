Low Water Bridge Band Drops Sophomore LP 'Back To The Valley'

Back to the Valley, the new album from Appalachian folk-rockers Low Water Bridge Band, finds the Virginia sextet deepening their sense of home and sharpening their musical skillset with tight harmonies, well-crafted tunes, and ferocious instrumental breaks.

A fitting follow up to their last LP, Midnight in Virginia, this new ten-song collection represents the band's graduation from barnstorming clubs in the Shenandoah Valley to playing festival stages along the East Coast.

Made up of Logan Moore (guitar, vocals), Alex Kerns (bass, vocals), Riley Kerns (drums, background vocals), James Montgomery (lead guitar), Justin Carver (pedal steel, banjo), and Rudy Bzdyk (fiddle, trumpet, keyboards), Low Water Bridge Band have made their career by furthering their sound; forged by firelight picking and ramped up into a romping, stomping on-stage energy, excellently presented in recorded form on Back to the Valley.

Fans can stream or purchase Back to the Valley today at this link. Low Water Bridge Band are playing a special hometown show tomorrow night at The Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville, Virginia, before closing out their year of touring on December 31st in Winchester, VA. For ticket information and future tour dates, please visit lwbbmusic.com/shows.

Low Water Bridge Band's Back to the Valley was produced by band members Riley Kerns and Logan Moore and recorded and mixed by Kerns at BerryTone Sound Recorders in Berryville, Virginia. Micah Howard contributed vocals on “She Don't Answer”; “Dear Lord” and “Small Town Affair” feature background vocalists Laura Steinmetz and Jessica Mitchell; and Jake Smith plays baritone saxophone on “Hope It's You.”