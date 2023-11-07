Louis and the Snakes Share Majestic New Single 'scared.'

The track is taken from a new EP (coming soon).

Nov. 07, 2023

Indie-rock quartet - LOUIS AND THE SHAKES - have today unveiled their latest single “scared.”, taken from a new EP (coming soon).

Creating a climactic new soundscape that boasts their breadth as musicians and songwriters, “scared.” finds Louis and the Shakes utilising simmering guitars, steady percussion, and sweeping strings, for a song that will evoke the slow burning masterclasses of Suede or The Verve.

With its introspective lyrics paving their way toward a barrelling instrumental bridge, the track is an expert fusion of atmosphere and angst that seesaws from a soothing hand on the shoulder to a hell-for-leather sprint away from seemingly relentless demons.  As Louis explains of the new track:

“I wrote this song after I'd come through a really difficult period in my life. I found it therapeutic in many ways, reflecting on my lowest point, the lyrics were like a healing mechanism. The song is about wanting someone to be there for you in your darkest hour. It's all about being lost, alone and ultimately scared of yourself.”

Recorded initially at Woodworm Studios in Oxfordshire alongside a handful of new tracks for their forthcoming EP, the band finished the track off with the band's confidant and producer Michael Smith who “allowed [them] to experiment with some new contemporary sounds and ideas.” Louis adds:

“We were looking at quite industrial sounds by James Blake for example, specifically that percussive elements, but we also leant on bands like Foals for more contemporary indie sounds. After I sat down with Mike I explained that it felt like it needed more meat on the bone, so we bashed heads and added extra layers which now make the song what it is.”

Having rapidly snowballed on the live circuit since their inception over five years ago, Louis and the Shakes drifted together casually after a series of fortuitous events and have been making music together ever since. The foursome released their debut EP ‘Late Night Stereo' in 2019, before writing and recording their debut album ‘How Badly Do You Want It?' during lockdown and releasing it independently in 2021.

Proving to be continually on the precipice of even greater things, the band have attracted praise from the likes of Gigwise, Far Out and Louder Than War, airplay on Radio X, BBC Introducing and Amazing Radio and had their tracks appear on BT Sport and Sky Sports. Having played a headline show at London's Moth Club earlier this year, the band have also delivered riotous performances at Isle of Wight Festival, Y Not?, The Great Escape, Dot To Dot and more.

With “scared.” arriving as the first taster of the band's forthcoming EP, stay tuned for more news coming from Louis and the Shakes coming soon.



