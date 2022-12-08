Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lostboycrow Drops New Album 'Indie Pop' Tomorrow

The album will be released tomorrow, December 9.

Dec. 08, 2022  

Tomorrow, Los Angeles artist Lostboycrow will share his new full-length album, Indie Pop. The record combines the pop-rock that Chris Blair grew up on mixed with the infectious alt-R&B-pop that his project, Lostboycrow, has become known for.

For the album, it felt important to Chris that he make Lostboycrow "feel more like a band," so he tapped producer Chris Chu, who performs with Pop Etc (formerly known as The Morning Benders), and who built his career touring with '00s indie-pop staples like Grizzly Bear, Death Cab For Cutie, Ra Ra Riot, and We Are Scientists, to record with.

Together, they honed a distinctly power-pop sound, which led Blair to ultimately call the project Indie Pop: a nebulous, purposefully tongue-in-cheek name that reflects Blair's lighthearted nature and self-awareness.

Following a national fall tour supporting the viral sibling pop band, Echosmith, Lostboycrow has announced a 2023 headlining tour, the indiepop tour, in support of the record, that will launch on March 3rd in San Diego and take him across the country before wrapping up back in Los Angeles on April 1st.

Tickets go on-sale Friday. This Friday, he will be celebrating the album release with a sold-out show at Love Song Bar in Downtown LA.

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Blair grew up singing along to his parent's Beatles cassette tapes and religiously watching that thing you do. It was not until high school that he picked up a mic and started performing everywhere he could, from showtunes in the gymnasium to pop-punk in a local dive.

He later established his genre-fluid style with 2016's Sigh For Me EP, which he followed up with 2017's Traveler EP trilogy, 2019's full-length Santa Fe, and last year's Valleyheart. Lostboycrow has received praise from Billboard, Nylon, Earmilk, and more and has shared the stage with peers like Flor, K.Flay, and VÉRITÉ. His catalog has over 100 million streams.

Listen to the new single here:



Tanya Tucker Stars in A NASHVILLE COUNTRY CHRISTMAS Photo
Tanya Tucker Stars in A NASHVILLE COUNTRY CHRISTMAS
Overwhelmed by her high-powered agent, a bombastic Hollywood director, and a totally tricked-out, off-base holiday spectacular, Tanya portrays a country music superstar (Josie Carson) as she bolts from her outrageous lifestyle, seeking a haven at her grandma’s Tennessee farm outside of Nashville.
RAYE Releases Singles Escapism & The Thrill Is Gone Photo
RAYE Releases Singles 'Escapism' & 'The Thrill Is Gone'
'Escapism.' and 'The Thrill Is Gone.' both showcase very different sides of RAYE's musical journey, clearly underlining just how diverse RAYE's upcoming album is. 'Escapism.' is a trip-hop inspired song about heartbreak, loneliness and escaping those emotions, featuring New Jersey rapper 070 Shake. Plus, check out tour dates!
Yuzima Philip Releases New Single Strength Photo
Yuzima Philip Releases New Single 'Strength'
After deleting his Twitter account and denouncing Elon Musk, Yuzima is tossing out a personal anthem to power his fans through the chaos. The song is called “Strength” and came about after years of well-publicized mindfulness meditation and the recent death of his mother.
Rare Americans Share Brand-New Single Little White Lies Photo
Rare Americans Share Brand-New Single 'Little White Lies'
Rare Americans have big plans for 2023 including Canadian and UK/European dates as part of their upcoming ‘Milk & Honey Tour’. The group are excited to play for their fans across the Atlantic again after this summer’s completely sold out run of UK dates and the large crowds they won over at multiple European festivals.

