Lostboycrow Drops New Album 'Indie Pop' Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Los Angeles artist Lostboycrow will share his new full-length album, Indie Pop. The record combines the pop-rock that Chris Blair grew up on mixed with the infectious alt-R&B-pop that his project, Lostboycrow, has become known for.

For the album, it felt important to Chris that he make Lostboycrow "feel more like a band," so he tapped producer Chris Chu, who performs with Pop Etc (formerly known as The Morning Benders), and who built his career touring with '00s indie-pop staples like Grizzly Bear, Death Cab For Cutie, Ra Ra Riot, and We Are Scientists, to record with.

Together, they honed a distinctly power-pop sound, which led Blair to ultimately call the project Indie Pop: a nebulous, purposefully tongue-in-cheek name that reflects Blair's lighthearted nature and self-awareness.

Following a national fall tour supporting the viral sibling pop band, Echosmith, Lostboycrow has announced a 2023 headlining tour, the indiepop tour, in support of the record, that will launch on March 3rd in San Diego and take him across the country before wrapping up back in Los Angeles on April 1st.

Tickets go on-sale Friday. This Friday, he will be celebrating the album release with a sold-out show at Love Song Bar in Downtown LA.

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Blair grew up singing along to his parent's Beatles cassette tapes and religiously watching that thing you do. It was not until high school that he picked up a mic and started performing everywhere he could, from showtunes in the gymnasium to pop-punk in a local dive.

He later established his genre-fluid style with 2016's Sigh For Me EP, which he followed up with 2017's Traveler EP trilogy, 2019's full-length Santa Fe, and last year's Valleyheart. Lostboycrow has received praise from Billboard, Nylon, Earmilk, and more and has shared the stage with peers like Flor, K.Flay, and VÉRITÉ. His catalog has over 100 million streams.

