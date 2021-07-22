Lord Baltimore Announces New EP 'Angel'

Lord Baltimore is excited to announce their new EP Angel out September 10 (pre-order). The EP is Lord Baltimore's more personal release to date. It's an alternative pop record about road trips, organized religion and sexual awakenings.

Today Lord Baltimore has shared the official video for "Ketamine Tea" the first single to be lifted from the forthcoming EP. The video, which was directed by Sebastian Avery, debuted today at The Young Folks and can also be shared at YouTube.

About the song and video Lord Baltimore says:

This song is about phone sex, something that I'm sure we've all gotten quite accustomed to after our time in quarantine. I wrote it after a spontaneous night with a friend of mine. In the past I didn't write many songs about my sexuality. Internalized religious doctrine has a way of making people late bloomers. I was saving myself till marriage until I was 18, and I didn't learn how to properly flirt until I was 22. However, after writing this song, I can safely say that the next EP will be filthy.



Note about this music video: At the time of writing the song I hadn't come out as trans to anyone but Sebastian and my little sister. I didn't think suburbia would be keen on me walking around in a dress. For the first time, home didn't feel like home. I would dress up late at night. I would put on makeup and light candles and dance to Cigarettes After Sex in my room. When I told Sebastian, he came up with the concept. We shot the video in a parking lot near my house at midnight. I later came out to my parents and everything was fine, but I still haven't told my Dad I danced on the roof of his car. I don't think I will anytime soon.

"Ketamine Tea" will be available on all digital streaming services this Friday to add to your favorite playlists.

Lord Baltimore isn't actually from Baltimore. They were born a few miles away, but "Count Towson" didn't sound as cool.



They started Lord Baltimore after years of writing singer-songwriter tunes. "Make this guitar not sound like a guitar" they told their producer. After washing out real instruments with gallons of distortion and reverb, Lord Baltimore's first EP Duende was born.



Duende was a grunge pop record about a night club prince releasing he wasted his youth. Their second EP Muse was an industrial rock record about famous muses throughout history who were tossed aside by the artists who once adored them. Lord Baltimore promoted the EPs by staging experimental ballets in abandoned warehouses, flooding New York City's street's with skateboarding ghosts, and cramming 200 people into a Tribeca penthouse for a fundraiser concert. (It took nine hours to clean up).



Lord Balttimore will release their latest EP Angel this fall. The EP was produced by Alex Newport (At The Drive In, The Mars Volta, Frank Turner, Bleached) and two bonded over their love of Perfume Genius. On their forthcoming EP Lord Baltimore says, "I think angels are one of the most powerful representations of the non-binary identity in art." They add, "Long hair, soft features, and what could be more gender neutral than a literal white robe?"

Photo Credit: Sebastian Avery