Liz Lamere Releases New Single 'Sin'

Powerhouse NYC-based musician Liz Lamere releases her latest single, "Sin" today via In The Red.

The seductive new song sees Lamere leaning into an infectious disco beat while continuing to use prominent bass lines found throughout her debut album, Keep It Alive. The album contains a riveting set of songs that are charged with irrepressible lust for life and the feel for the contagious hook, due May 20th.

"'Sin' is loosely inspired by Dante's Inferno and the search for meaning in the journey of life," notes Lamere. "The message is one of redemption, as sin is not always evil, but rather offers a glimpse into the dark side of the human condition. For me the song is more about not letting the judgment of others, of good and evil, hold you back from fully experiencing life. Ultimately, I hope the listener will interpret the song and find meaning in their own way."

Look for the video soon, which brings the viewer through the circles of hell in an underworld club.

Lamere previously shared lead single "Lights Out," which channels the upfront positive spirit and deftly-brandished aggression that imbues the whole album. It also came along with the powerful boxing-focused video, directed by Jenni Hensler and filmed at Trinity Boxing Club in NYC. It was followed by "Freedom's Last Call," a song that lashes the insidiously booming Moroder-meets-Blade Runner bassline with jaggedly ominous washes of drifting sound.

While Keep It Alive is Lamere's first solo album, she starting out playing drums in punk bands and collaborated with her late partner Alan Vega (Suicide) for over three decades on his solo work - beginning in 1990 (Deuce Avenue, Power On To Zero Hour, New Raceion, Dujang Prang, 2007, Station, IT) and recently released lost album Mutator that launched the Vega Vault she curates with Jared Artaud.

Keep It Alive was recorded in her lower Manhattan apartment during lockdown, engineered by her and Alan's son Dante Vega Lamere in the same space where the Suicide singer constructed his light sculptures. After Vega passed away in July 2016, Liz found it cathartic writing down thoughts and observations in notebooks. The vision behind the album is about preserving your own inner fire. "Alan always encouraged me to make my own music," says Liz. "I've waited until the time was right as I've been dedicated to preserving Alan's vision and building his legacy."

Liz's music has been shared by the likes of Brooklyn Vegan, Punk News, Fused Magazine and more, and Aquarium Drunkard recently sat down with Liz Lamere and Jared Artaud for a deep dive on their work with Alan, and Liz's solo work.

Listen to the new single here: