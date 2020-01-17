Live Nation Announces 2020 Country Megaticket

Today Live Nation announced the 2020 Country Megaticket and participating artists for this year's hottest ticket in country music. Country Megaticket is exactly that - one megaticket that gets fans in to some of the biggest live country shows of the summer including Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Young, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, Rascal Flatts, Sugarland, Thomas Rhett and Tim McGraw. See details and full lineups below.

Fans can select one of over 30 participating Live Nation amphitheaters nearest them and purchase the Country Megaticket for their venue. The megaticket will grant them access to any of the participating country tours that are appearing at their venue. Lineups vary. Country Megaticket also allows purchasers the ability to reserve the same seat for all shows at their chosen amphitheater from the front row or the lawn, depending on package choice.

Tickets for the highly anticipated offer will be available in select cities starting Friday, January 24 at 10am local time. Additional participating venues and their respective lineups will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit www.megaticket.com to purchase the pass and receive updates.

"The 2020 Country Megaticket really packs a punch and truly delivers on its value," said Brian O'Connell, President of Live Nation Country Touring. "The opportunity to be up close in the same seat for every show in the program, or out on the lawn where summer fun really happens, takes it up a notch. I am looking forward to another great summer with all of these amazing artists."

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Live Nation Country Megaticket. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Participating Artists/Tours in Select Cities:

*Full list of artists for each venue will be available at Megaticket.com

Brad Paisley with special guest Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett

Brooks & Dunn with special guests

Chris Young with special guests Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith

Jason Aldean with special guests Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver

Kenny Chesney with special guests Michael Franti & Spearhead

Lady Antebellum with special guests Jake Own and Maddie & Tae

Luke Bryan with special guests Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack/Runaway June *support varies by market

Old Dominion with special guests Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce

Rascal Flatts with special guests

Sugarland with special guests

Thomas Rhett with special guests Cole Swindell and HARDY

Tim McGraw with with special guests Midland and Ingrid Andress

Megaticket is a limited, exclusive offer only available at participating Live Nation amphitheaters across the country that are dedicated to providing guests with best-in-class hospitality. Incredible food and beverage offerings, sustainability programming, exclusive VIP clubs, state-of-the-art lighting and sound and more make Live Nation amphitheaters the premiere destination for summer concerts.





