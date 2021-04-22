Little Snake Shares 'Raining Teeth'

Little Snake builds excitement in the lead up to his Brainfeeder debut, A Fragmented Love Story, Written By The Infinite Helix Architect, out on May 7th, 2021, with the release of "Raining Teeth" ft. Tutara Peak. Earlier singles included "Fallen Angels" (feat. Flying Lotus) and "Loophole" feat. Amon Tobin.

Little Snake (real name Gino Serpentini) switches things up on "Raining Teeth," combining with fellow disruptor Tutara Peak, aka British producer and songwriter, Harvey Carter. It's a particularly potent pairing as Carter's love of melody and widescreen electronica marries beautifully with Serpentini's signature disregard for convention, resulting in waves of surgically enhanced drums and sub bass balanced with a disarming melancholy beauty.

"I found out about Tutara's work around 2019 and I still religiously play all his work to this day," explains Little Snake. "'Raining Teeth' is very familiar to our sound yet foreign to even our personal taste. It is an extremely emotionally rich piece heavily reliant on its melodic aspects to paint a picture a lot of the technical parts of the album couldn't quite attain. I attribute the bulk of that magic to Tutara, as his ear for nostalgia and warmth was a sought after component for the album. It holds up as one of the strongest pieces of the puzzle it resides on. To this day our composition is one of, if not my favorite, pieces I've worked on."

Tutara Peak is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration: "Making this tune has to be the most unique process I've been a part of. When we both started we had literally no idea what we would come up with, but that was the exciting part."

Watch the visualizer here:

Photo Credit: Julian P. Gagnon