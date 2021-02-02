Little Hurt Releases 1st EP 'Every Second'

Following up on his breakout 2020, Little Hurt (aka Colin Dieden, formerly of The Mowglis) has used his time during the long Covid quarantine to full effect. The resulting recordings are now available on his just released first EP "Every Second". The new focus track from the release is a deeply personal song "Messed Up".

In talking about his motivations for the "Every Second" EP, Dieden says "2020 was an incredibly hard year for everyone, and I wasn't exempt from that. In fact it was easily the hardest year of my life both personally and professionally. But I'm so grateful for the chance to continue to build Little Hurt with the friends, family and team that surrounds me, and so grateful for the all the people who have supported it. It's been difficult for all of us not to be able to go on the road, see faces, hear people singing along. There are multiple reasons why I named this EP 'Every Second', but I think the over-arching reason is that I wanted to look back on 2020 for the rest of my life and be reminded of how hard I had to fight to get through it. As tough as it's been there were bright spots and silver linings. Relationships, connections and friendships have never felt so important and it's been those slivers of moments that have meant everything".

He continues "I wrote 'Messed Up' because I wanted to talk about some things I'd never spoken about in my music before, in particular how my parent's divorce affected me. And why I've struggled with love, and with myself. I keep thinking things will be clearer as I get older but that just never happens. As much wisdom as you gain from your experiences, life constantly throws new challenges and there's really no way to ever be prepared. I guess we keep hoping that things will be permanent and it takes a lifetime to realize that just doesn't happen - you have to get used to things being in flux or it will drive you crazy".

Despite the trials and tribulations of 2020, it was a breakout year for Little Hurt, with most recent release "My Head Hurts" becoming an instantly memorable banger that received Advanced Placement and regular rotation on SiriusXm Alt. Nation, as well playlist adds at Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora. 'Alaska' was a hit during the summer, spending 4 weeks at #1 on SiriusXM Alternative Nation Top 18 Countdown, charting Top 35 on Alternative Radio nationally and placement on key Alternative playlists on all major streaming services. "Better Drugs" started off the year, and helped establish Dieden's solo career after spending nearly 10 years as lead singer of alternative stalwarts The Mowgli's.

Little Hurt plans to start touring to support the music once it's safe to do so again, with interim streaming performances to be announced soon.