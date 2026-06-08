Little Big Town to Play 2026 Fall Tour 'For The Art Of It'

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GRAMMY Award-winning Little Big Town have set their For The Art Of It Tour. Produced by Live Nation and in support of their forthcoming album It’s A Dying Art, the U.S. and Canada dates kick off Sept. 24 in St. Petersburg, FL, and include stops in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, and more this fall.

Tickets will be available starting with the artist presale beginning Tuesday, June 9 at 12:00 PM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale which starts Friday, June 12 at 10:00 AM local time at LiveNation.com. The tour will also offer exclusive VIP packages and elevated fan experiences available in each city. Package inclusions vary by offer. For additional details, visit here.

Little Big Town’s 12th studio album, It’s A Dying Art, arrives Aug. 28 via MCA. Co-produced by two-time GRAMMY winner Gena Johnson and Little Big Town’s own Karen Fairchild, the record features collaborations with Ashley Monroe, Jason Isbell, and Kelsea Ballerini. Pre-order/pre-save HERE.

With It’s A Dying Art, Little Big Town aims to lean into the spirit of human-made music by embracing imperfection, emotion, and lived experience. Shaped by more than 25 years together, the record features “Hey There Sunshine,” “The Door” featuring Jason Isbell, the “Closing Time” with Kelsea Ballerini, “It’s Coming Around,” and “The Idea."

In May, the group debuted the first offering from the upcoming album, “Hey There Sunshine” at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. Alongside the album announcement, the band has also released a new track from the project entitled “Over and Over,” written by Fairchild, Ashley Ray, Jonnie Simpson and Madi Yanofsky. The group delivered the debut performance of the song during their set at this year’s Stagecoach

For The Art Of It Tour

Sept. 24 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

Sept. 25 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater

Sept. 26 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Oct. 1 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre

Oct. 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

Oct. 8 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 9 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Oct. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

Oct. 15 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Oct. 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Oct. 18 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Oct. 22 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall

Oct. 24 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie

Oct. 29 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

Oct. 30 – Houston, TX – The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 31 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

Nov. 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills

Nov. 6 – Durham, NC – DPAC

Nov. 7 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 12 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

Nov. 13 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

Nov. 14 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Nov. 19 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 20 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Nov. 22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Photo Credit: Becky Fluke

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