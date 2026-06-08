Little Big Town to Play 2026 Fall Tour 'For The Art Of It'
The U.S. and Canada dates kick off Sept. 24 in St. Petersburg, FL, and include stops in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, and more.
GRAMMY Award-winning Little Big Town have set their For The Art Of It Tour. Produced by Live Nation and in support of their forthcoming album It’s A Dying Art, the U.S. and Canada dates kick off Sept. 24 in St. Petersburg, FL, and include stops in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, and more this fall.
Tickets will be available starting with the artist presale beginning Tuesday, June 9 at 12:00 PM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale which starts Friday, June 12 at 10:00 AM local time at LiveNation.com. The tour will also offer exclusive VIP packages and elevated fan experiences available in each city. Package inclusions vary by offer. For additional details, visit here.
Little Big Town’s 12th studio album, It’s A Dying Art, arrives Aug. 28 via MCA. Co-produced by two-time GRAMMY winner Gena Johnson and Little Big Town’s own Karen Fairchild, the record features collaborations with Ashley Monroe, Jason Isbell, and Kelsea Ballerini. Pre-order/pre-save HERE.
With It’s A Dying Art, Little Big Town aims to lean into the spirit of human-made music by embracing imperfection, emotion, and lived experience. Shaped by more than 25 years together, the record features “Hey There Sunshine,” “The Door” featuring Jason Isbell, the “Closing Time” with Kelsea Ballerini, “It’s Coming Around,” and “The Idea."
In May, the group debuted the first offering from the upcoming album, “Hey There Sunshine” at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. Alongside the album announcement, the band has also released a new track from the project entitled “Over and Over,” written by Fairchild, Ashley Ray, Jonnie Simpson and Madi Yanofsky. The group delivered the debut performance of the song during their set at this year’s Stagecoach
For The Art Of It Tour
Sept. 24 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater
Sept. 25 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater
Sept. 26 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
Oct. 1 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre
Oct. 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
Oct. 8 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 9 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Oct. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
Oct. 15 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
Oct. 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Oct. 18 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Oct. 22 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall
Oct. 24 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie
Oct. 29 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
Oct. 30 – Houston, TX – The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 31 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
Nov. 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills
Nov. 6 – Durham, NC – DPAC
Nov. 7 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 12 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
Nov. 13 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium
Nov. 14 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Nov. 19 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Nov. 20 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Nov. 22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Photo Credit: Becky Fluke