Little Big Town to Host the 2019 CMT MUSIC AWARDS

CMT today announced that GRAMMY-winning country group Little Big Town will return to host the "2019 CMT Music Awards" for the second consecutive year. The fan-voted award show airs LIVE from Music City's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT and features country music's biggest stars.

Little Big Town has graced the "CMT Music Awards" stage as both hosts and honorees, with three past wins in the "Group Video of the Year" category and multiple show-stopping performances over the years. The announcement of the chart-topping recording artists returning to host comes on the heels of the release of their critically acclaimed new song "The Daughters," from their upcoming ninth studio album.

Chart-topping country singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will reveal the nominations for this year's show on Tuesday, May 7 on NBC's TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, along with along with a special performance of "Closer To You" (Big Machine Records). Fans can purchase presale tickets for the 2019 CMT Awards beginning Friday, May 10 at 11:00am ET/10:00am CT via Ticketmaster using password "BUCKLEUP". General sale begins Saturday, May 11 at 11:00am ET/10:00am CT. Please visit: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B00569BB5AA4C4B

A limited amount of Ultimate Insider VIP Experiences are available for fans seeking celebrity treatment at the 2019 CMT Music Awards. VIPs will have the opportunity to walk the red carpet and snap a professional photo in addition to watching the show from a premium seat or the standing room pit. Before the Awards show, VIP guests will get to attend select rehearsals and soundcheck, while also having guaranteed access to a taping of CMT Crossroads, CMT New Artist Showcase, the CMT Songbird Supper Club Dinner featuring

high profile chefs from around the country and some of the hottest emerging artists on the Nashville scene, and more. To view Ultimate Insider VIP Experience details, please visit:www.cidentertainment.com/events/cmt-music-awards.

Photo Credit: Williams + Hirakawa





