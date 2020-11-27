Listen to 22Gz's New Single 'Fallen Blixkys'

Acclaimed, Brooklyn, NY drill rapper 22Gz has announced the release of a special new record, "Fallen Blixkys," paying homage to and in remembrance of friends who have passed. The hard-hitting record is another reminder of the Flatbush native's raw talent and sonic abilities, flowing over a classic drill-beat while delivering cryptic lyrics with the street feel that he is most known for. Check out "Fallen Blixkys" now available via all digital retailers and streaming platforms HERE . In addition to the single release, 22Gz has introduced the official "Fallen Blixkys" music video; watch now below.

22Gz's latest release follows a recent collaboration with CoachDaGhost for "Movies," along with a hot remix to " Suburban Pt. 2 (Remix) [Feat. Frosty]" and " YTB (Yellow Tape Blixky) [Feat. Shawny Binladen & Big Yaya] ." Each of the aforementioned singles were preceded by his last full body of work, GROWTH & DEVELOPMENT , which followed the drill-infused lead single, " Suburban, Pt. 2 ." "GROWTH & DEVELOPMENT is an homage to my truth and a testament to all of the hard work in the past couple of years," says 22Gz.

Hailed by COMPLEX as one of their "Rappers to Watch in 2020," 22Gz - a.k.a. TuTu Da General - arrived on the forefront of the Brooklyn Drill scene in 2017 with his debut smash, "Suburban," now boasting close to 5 million views via YouTube alone HERE . Multi-platinum rapper Kodak Black was among those who took notice, swiftly signing the Flatbush born-and-raised MC to a major deal with his Sniper Gang label. What's more, 22Gz's #BLIXKYtwirl has proven a viral dance phenomenon - the official tutorial, which features fallen Blixky Ent. member Nick Blixky, is streaming now via the 22Gz YouTube channel HERE as well as via Instagram HERE .

"Brooklyn Drill means everything to me," 22Gz says. "It was unbelievable and humbling to see everyone doing my dance and listening to the songs. The genre starts with the beat. Then, it's what we talk about. It's aggressive, but you can vibe to it. Girls dance to it. Anybody can listen to it. There's so much going on in my hometown. I'm writing the soundtrack to it by mixing truth with drip and swag."

