Lionel Boy Shares New Song 'Lately'

Today, Lionel Boy, the newest signing for LA tastemakers Innovative Leisure shares a third, jazzy, R&B-tinged single - "Lately" - from the upcoming Who Is Dovey? EP, out June 26th. The track follows on the heels of "Summer Fun," a song that UPROXX says "...shows what Lionel Boy does best," and "Lost," a song which The FADER described as "a detuned slacker-pop song that builds to a satisfyingly down-tempo guitar hook."

Listen below!

FLOOD today premiered the song writing: "Anticipation is mounting for the debut EP from the Hawaii-born, Long Beach-based songwriter Lionel Boy... We've already heard the first two soulful, downtempo cuts from the record, and now the third arrives today in the form of the sax-heavy "Lately." The new track exhibits a continuation of the bedroom-confined sound of its predecessors, recalling the electro-pop of SoCal contemporaries like TV Girl. "Lately," however, possesses a dark undercurrent..."

Speaking on "Lately," Lionel Boy says:

"Last year (2019), we had a week of rain in Long Beach. It was then that I wrote "Lately". I just begun learning how to incorporate samples into my songwriting, and "Lately" was the first project I was able to complete doing so. There was gloom, smoke and a feeling of monotony in the air- I think that comes through in the music. I can't really put my finger on it, but I was feelin some type of way."

Native to Hawaii and now living in Long Beach, his sound mixes spacey synthesizers, impromptu breakbeats & bedroom pop. The EP was recorded at Jazzcats Studio in Long Beach with Jonny Bell. Who Is Dovey? can be pre-ordered here.

Photo Credit: Basil Vargas

