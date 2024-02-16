Lily Meola Shares 'Over The Moon'

Acclaimed Maui-born singer, songwriter Lily Meola offers a raw and introspective glimpse into her personal journey about navigating depression within a relationship in “Over The Moon.” The piano on the track weaves a pensive harmony while the strings create an orchestral melancholy, enriching the emotional depth of the track with lush, sweeping arrangements.

"This song is about what it was like for me to be depressed while having a partner who doesn't understand what that feels like; feeling unloved when you need love the most is surely difficult. Writing this and getting to sing it live has been such a great way to express these emotions I kept so bottled up," Lily shares.

Don't miss Lily's captivating live show with Lukas Nelson this winter starting February 29th in San Francisco and wrapping on March 6th in Los Angeles. Tickets are available to purchase, HERE.

Lily Meola Tour Dates:

February 29 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

March 2 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

March 3 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound

March 5 - Santa, Ana, CA- Observatory

March 6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

May 3 - Waco, TX - Landlock Festival*

*festival date

Over the past few months, Lily released the reimagined version of “(Don't Quit Your) Daydream,” a captivating take on her original breakout single “Daydream,” and breakup anthem “Without You ,” all leading up to her upcoming debut album. More details forthcoming.

“Daydream,” which has generated over 60 million streams and appeared on the Viral Top 50 charts on streaming platforms in over 27 countries, earned widespread acclaim for the inspirational message and captivating vocals. The 2021 hit was released following the loss of Lily's mother to cancer. Though she put her music aside during her mother's battle, her mother's spirit gave her the strength to carry on. On the track she urges, “Darling don't quit your daydream, it's your life that you're making. It ain't big enough if it doesn't scare the hell out of you.”

Lily fell in love with classic singer-songwriters such as Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Cat Stevens through her mom before eventually discovering Adele, Amy Winehouse, and J. Cole. She was homeschooled at the house of legendary producer Bob Rock [Michael Bublé, Nelly Furtado, Metallica] and would contribute background vocals to his projects alongside his daughters.

At an early age, Lily's timeless, soaring vocals caught the attention of songwriting and performing icons like Willie Nelson, Steven Tyler and Kris Kristofferson, with whom she performed and collaborated. Recently, Lily performed at the historic two day concert event at the Hollywood Bowl to celebrate Willie's 90th birthday, dueting with Nelson on their song, “Will You Remember Mine.”

She has spent the last five years honing her own craft as a songwriter working with artists like Andra Day, Corey Harper, Riley Roth, and hit songwriters like Tyler Johnson, Hillary Lindsey, Busbee, Caitlyn Smith, Drew Pearson, Liz Rose, Martin Terefe, Barry Dean, Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby, Luke Laird, Evan Bogart, Ross Golan, Dave Bassett, Andrew Wells, Mitch Allan, Sasha Skarbek, Eg White, just to name a few.

Photo credit: Noah Witt