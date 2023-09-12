Lily Hart To Release New Single 'Internalize' This Month

Indie singer/songwriter Lily Hain is back again with her newest single, "Internalize," set for release on September 15th. The track, a grittier take on her hallmark confessional lyricism and earworm melodies, immediately pulls the listener in with its moody lyrics and grunge-y bass line. "I'm not a doormat,/ You know what?/ I'm the whole fing house," she speaks over the bridge's breakdown. Guitar-driven choruses allow her vocals to soar as she takes back her own narrative, rejecting everything and everyone that makes her "feel drained." Comparisons to Phoebe Bridgers, boygenius, Avril Lavigne, and Billie Eilish can be made.

Born and raised in North Carolina, and now rooted in the NYC alt-pop scene, Hain has garnered a dedicated following through her soulful performances and authentic songwriting. Seamlessly navigating various genres and styles, she maintains her distinctive identity as a true lyricist. Her prior debut EP, a pop-influenced take on pandemic isolation called "Drifted," made waves in the industry. Listeners were excited for her two latest singles, "Spicy" and "Wrapped Up" which received notable praise from Notion, C-Heads, Wonderland Magazine, and Lock Magazine. Both "Spicy" and "Wrapped Up" are featured on her upcoming debut LP, set for release in 2024.

"Internalize" was written uniquely from her previous singles, bred from a place of frustration and anger. After initially mapping the track out on guitar, Hain brought the demo to her producer where drums and production layers were added. The departure from her old work is evident sonically as she takes a step towards an anthemic sound that is both relatable and wildly catchy.

"It's about the frustration of constantly doing the inner work on myself to grow and heal only to still allow others to walk over my boundaries and make me feel small," Hain shares. "It's about the pitfalls of being a people pleaser, the journey of self healing, and trying to break the unhealthy cycles that we sometimes find ourselves in. It was really cathartic to make and I think it'll be a song that I come back to when I need a reminder to stand up for myself."