Liam Gallagher Shares Music Video For 'Once' Starring Soccer Legend Eric Cantona

Liam Gallagher has shared a new video for the acoustic version of his song "Once." The video stars fellow Manchester legend and soccer star Eric Cantona and is directed by long-time collaborator Charlie Lightening (As It Was 2019 documentary). Captured in one continuous shot, the video encapsulates the message of the song - a nostalgic yearning for a once-in-a-lifetime moment that can't ever be replicated. But it's also a celebration of everything that was achieved.

Watch "Once" below!

Taken from the UK #1 album Why Me? Why Not., "Once" has become a fan favorite, and was performed by Gallagher live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon late last year. Gallagher considers it to be one of his best songs and that magic is evident in the track's intimate original demo. That early version of "Once" is featured on the new Acoustic Sessions EP, out everywhere today.

Gallagher commented, "This is the original demo. It's my favourite version; it's silky smooth and it's fizzy bubblech. Turn off your mind, relax and float downstream!"

The rest of the EP compiles poignant, stripped-back versions of highlights from Why Me? Why Not., alongside fresh takes on the Oasis classics "Cast No Shadow" and "Stand By Me." The EP also includes "Sad Song" - a cult favorite as a bonus track from Definitely Maybe, with a version fronted by Gallagher only uncovered in the 2016 documentary Supersonic.

Acoustic Sessions Tracklist:

1. Cast No Shadow

2. Now That I've Found You

3. Alright Now

4. Sad Song

5. Stand By Me

6. Once

7. Meadow

8. Once (original demo)

Photo by Charlie Lightening





Related Articles View More Music Stories