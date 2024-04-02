Less Than Jake Will Play 4th Annual Camp Punksylvania Music & Camping Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Camp Punksylvania Music & Camping Festival has announced Less Than Jake, the final headliner set to perform at the highly anticipated 4th annual event. Pennsylvania's first punk rock summer camp, Camp Punksylvania takes place July 5-7, 2024 at the West End Fairgrounds. The festival features four stages and one-of-a-kind events that showcase and uplift the voices and talents of those in marginalized communities, as well as spotlighting notable artists for the fans.

Less Than Jake played to a nearly sold out crowd in Reading, Pennsylvania, just 45 minutes from Camp Punksylvania and spilled the magic beans. This announcement leaves only one band left to be announced later this spring.

Other artists such as legendary punks 7Seconds, The Bronx, Laura Jane Grace and many more national acts are set to perform along with several regional, up and coming acts.

Talents are curated by Riot Squad Media's executive team in collaboration with booking agencies, management and PR firms, record labels, media outlets & lifestyle brands.

The current confirmed artists to appear at Camp Punksylvania 2024 include:

- Less Than Jake (Florida)

- The Bronx (California)

- 7Seconds (Nevada)

- Big D and the Kids Table (Massachusetts)

- Laura Jane Grace (Illinois)

- The Dirty Nil (Canada)

- Bad Cop Bad Cop (California)

- Diesel Boy (California)

- Codefendants (California)

- D.O.A. (Canada)

- We Are the Union (Michigan)

- Kill Lincoln (Washington DC)

- Skating Polly (Oklahoma)

- The Koffin Kats (Michigan)

- The Venomous Pinks (Arizona)

- FEA (Texas)

- Flatfoot 56 (Illinois)

- Keep Flying (Pennsylvania/New York)

- Some Kind of Nightmare (Nevada)

- Sammy Kay (New Jersey)

- The Punk Cellist (Massachusetts)

- Working Class Stiffs (New York)

- Black Guy Fawkes (Maryland)

- PWRUP (Massachusetts)

- The What Nows?! (Pennsylvania)

- The Galaxy Has Eyes (Pennsylvania)

- SOJI (Pennsylvania)

- A Day Without Love (Massachusetts)

- The Car Bomb Parade (New York)

- Tired Radio (New York)

- Mvll Crimes (Canada)

- Matt Pless (Maryland)

- Amora (Pennsylvania)

- Beef (Pennsylvania)

- The Karens (Pennsylvania)

- Mary Shelley (Colorado)

- Vulture Raid (Pennsylvania)

- Cardboard Homestead (New York)

- The Whiskey Bats (Pennsylvania)

- Racist Kramer (Utah)

- Suburban Downgrade (Pennsylvania)

- One Revived (Pennsylvania)

- Old Daggers (Pennsylvania)

- No Complyance (New York)

- Ship of Fools (Canada)

- The Chemical Imbalance (New Jersey/Pennsylvania)

- Meanderthal (Pennsylvania)

- Sweet Anne Marie (Pennsylvania)

- Career Mode (New York)

- Dead, Dead Swans (Wisconsin)

- Dr. Frankenstein's Monsters (Pennsylvania)

In addition to a new venue & dates, Camp Punksylvania will offer monthly payment plans for all ticket holders, as well as a rewards program to enhance the summer camp experience. Attendees will each receive an interactive Camper's Handbook at check-in,

filled with information, Scavenger Hunts, quests, surprise sets and more. Hotel packages and travel recommendations & accommodations are available on the official website.

“Finding new music and people you connect with in such an intimate setting is themagic and essence of Camp, really. Having the opportunity to book such legendary bands like Less Than Jake and 7Seconds is awesome, but the best part is getting a chance to put some of these smaller, up and coming bands on the same stages as them. They're going to blow you away” says Laura Rose, the co-founder and CEO of Riot Squad Media and Camp Punksylvania.

Camp Punksylvania is organized & operated by Riot Squad Media. Founded in 2019, Riot Squad Media is a female owned and operated DIY media agency specializing in event booking, operations and talent management. Camp Punksylvania 2024 will take place July 5-7, 2024 in Gilbert, PA. For more information, please visit camppunksylvania.com.

To register for media coverage at the event, please fill out the form.

Camp Punksylvania 2024 is sponsored by Sherman Theater, Creative Concerts, Punk Rock Saves Lives, Stupid Rad Merch Co, SmartPunk MFG, Skid Row Garage, WaxPax Records & Health Goth Yoga.