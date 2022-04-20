Lera Lynn Releases 'Illusion' From 'Something More Than Love' Album

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Lera Lynn's anticipated new album, Something More Than Love, will be released July 15 and is now available for pre-save/pre-order. Ahead of the release, new song, "Illusion," is debuting today.

Of the song, Lynn shares, "It's a rare and deeply beautiful feeling to think you could allow someone to get close enough to commit to each other in a really meaningful way. I've only ever had that feeling for one person and it felt like an idea that had been written into existence before me; like I was just following a path I was meant to take; such a beautifully alarming feeling that I struggled to believe it. 'Illusion' is the beginning of the story of Something More Than Love and is set against a backdrop of dreamy synths, punchy drums and bass and the sound of my 60's electric guitar."

Produced and largely performed by Lynn and her partner Todd Lombardo (Kacey Musgraves, Donovan Woods, Kathleen Edwards), Something More Than Love was written following the birth of Lynn and Lombardo's first child during the early months of the pandemic. Across these eleven tracks, Lynn chronicles this newfound experience-processing her intimate self-reflections and transforming them into an album that highlights universal themes of renewal, interconnectedness, surrender and sacrifice.

Reflecting on the record, Lynn shares, "A lot of people were making records during the pandemic, and all they had was time. But it was the opposite experience for us. We created this whole record while still in the fog of early parenthood, and we didn't have the luxury of waiting for lightning to strike. We had to be focused and intentional," and continues, "It doesn't feel like a new direction to me. It just feels like a progression. My fans have come to expect a new experience with each new album. I think people are ready for this sound and this energy. I certainly am."

In celebration of the new music, Lynn is currently in the midst of an extensive nationwide tour supporting Penny & Sparrow. Upcoming stops include Nashville's Basement East, Austin's Paramount Theater, Dallas' Majestic Theater, Los Angeles' Regent Theater, San Francisco's The Chapel and Seattle's Neumos among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

In addition to Lynn (vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, drums, piano, synth bass) and Lombardo (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, keys, bass, strings, slide guitar), Something More Than Love also features Ian Fitchuk (drums), Daniel Tashian (Wurlitzer), Robby Handley (bass), Bennett Dean Lewis (pedal steel), Viktor Krauss (bass), Nat Smith (cello, keys) and Avery Bright (violin).

Watch the music video for the new track here:

Tour Dates

April 21-Florence, AL-Shoals Theater*

April 22-Nashville, TN-The Basement East*

April 23-Knoxville, TN-Bijou Theatre*

April 28-Houston, TX-The Heights Theater*

April 29-Austin, TX-Paramount Theatre*

April 30-Dallas, TX-Majestic Theatre*

May 10-Phoenix, AZ-Crescent Ballroom*

May 11-Solana Beach, CA-Belly Up Tavern*

May 13-Los Angeles, CA-Regent Theater*

May 14-San Francisco, CA-The Chapel*

May 17-Portland, OR-Aladdin Theater*

May 18-Seattle, WA-Neumos*

May 20-Salt Lake City, UT-The State Room*

May 21-Fort Collins, CO-Fort Collins Armory*

May 22-Englewood, CO-Gothic Theatre*

June 11-Elligay, GA-Holla Yella 2022

*supporting Penny & Sparrow