Leisure Announce New Album 'Twister'

The critically acclaimed band LEISURE announce their highly-anticipated second album, TWISTER. Set for release July 26 via Nettwerk, TWISTER includes brand new single, "On My Mind."

Partnering with High Snobiety to premiere, "On My Mind" employs pop-rock elements to create the track's bright, carefree climate, predominantly through the use of vivid guitar licks.

TWISTER is a free form exploration into pop psychedelia, smooth R&B, and big room modern soul music. The record is filled with brand new material as well as previous singles, "Feeling Free," "Falling," "Easy Way Out" and their recent double serving "The Hype / Tied Up." Fan favorites"Money" and "Alone Together" also appear on the forthcoming album.

"It's been something like 1000 days since we released our debut album. Admittedly we had no idea what we were making, or how we were making it, the only certainty was that the combination of the creative energies when we were all in a room was a feeling none of us had felt before..." said LEISURE.

"We make our favorite things when we become creatively unconscious and surrender to the moment, TWISTER was a good opportunity for us to explore ideas to their deepest level but also feel a sense of connection to primitive simplicity. We took turns as the album took shape to fall in love with each song and the process of how each one was made. To land with an eclectic collection of 14 songs; each swirling with their own mood and color has been an immersive experience for us.".

LEISURE has often been praised for their musical versatility, something that the group has been able to harness due to their varied tastes which include 70s funk, 90s hip hop, R&B and dance music from the early 2000s.

Having recently performed two sold-out shows in Australia, LEISURE are set to embark on a European tour next month. The New Zealanders will kick off their run of shows at London's Oslo, before making their mark in Paris and Berlin. They will be rounding off their tour with a debut double appearance at this year's The Great Escape.





