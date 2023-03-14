Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Le Sserafim's Huh Yunjin Releases a New Self-Produced Single 'love you twice'

Mar. 14, 2023  

LE SSERAFIM's HUH YUNJIN unveiled a self-produced single "love you twice" today. The new single follows "Raise y_our glass," out on the 100th day since LE SSERAFIM's debut, and "I ≠ DOLL," released in January 2023.

"love you twice" is an acoustic indie pop track evoking the glittering feeling of warm springtime.

The idea behind the track started with the people who seem to be living their best lives on social media and vlogs with seemingly perfect lives and picture-perfect posts that others admire. HUH YUNJIN created an imaginary character 'HER' to paint a flawless life while confessing that the singer herself is yet to be someone whom people can look up to. Furthermore, she expresses gratitude towards her fans who give immense love and allow her to shine even though she is imperfect.

The music video for "love you twice" is created to look like social media posts and vlogs people see everyday. The video shows the contrast between the colorful daily life of the ideal 'HER' and the yet to be blossoming, somewhat monotonous world of the main character. The main character struggles with collecting color crayons to be more like 'HER,' who has her own colorful identity, but experiences frustration.

However, she comes to find value in herself while immersing herself in music, which she truly loves, and eventually finds happiness and growth. The video closes with a scene where the main character, who has found her own color, goes on stage and meets a large audience. The animation for the music video was created in collaboration with a popular South Korean animator and YouTube creator RAMDARAM.

HUH YUNJIN said, "Much like the people who seem to be living great lives on social media, I once thought that I wanted to show only the good parts of myself to my fans when I debuted. I always felt that I was lacking even when I was trying my best, but my fans still loved me as I was. I'm thankful to my fans who made me feel that I deserve to be loved. I hope that this message and my gratitude come across in the song."

"love you twice" is now available on all global streaming platforms along with the music video on LE SSERAFIM's official YouTube channel.

LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE. The act made their debut with their 1st EP FEARLESS on May 2, 2022 and are making their way to the summit of K-pop as the new queens.

FEARLESS debuted No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in a total of 13 countries including Japan, Indonesia and more. As its name-an anagram of 'IM FEARLESS'-implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world. The group released their 2nd EP ANTIFRAGILE on October 17, 2022 and made their first entry on Billboard 200 at No. 14.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Courtesy: SOURCE MUSIC



