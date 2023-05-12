Layton Greene Drops New Single 'Spin Again'

G Styles On The Track and La’Chaz Holloway produced the track.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 3 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Singer/songwriter Layton Greene comes from behind the curtain with her sensual new single and video, "Spin Again" - out now via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. The self-proclaimed hopeless romantic songstress tells a story of a romance that is filled with addictive and hypnotic intimacy over a slow melodic R&B beat.

The G Styles On The Track and La'Chaz Holloway produced track is complemented by a laid back lounging around the house visual - swaying from the bedroom, to the shower, to a steamy make-out session in the pouring rain exuding the obsession she and her lover have for one another.

With lyrics such as "Show out I'm your number one fan / I always need it one more time / Now and then don't want it to never end / Boy spin the block and spin again" accented by gentle piano keys and a heavy guitar break, Layton makes it clear on what it's like to find your perfect physical match.

Layton - the first R&B signee at Quality Control Music - marks "Spin Again" as her first solo single release this year since the debut of her 2019 EP Tell Your Story. Of the track Layton says "It's been a whirlwind of emotions for me. I'm so excited to be making my comeback, it's been a long time coming! Spin Again is showing a different side of me, grown and sexy. I can't wait to see how people receive it."

She is most known for her slew of viral moments including her most popular cover in 2017 of Kodak Black's "Roll in Peace Remix" gaining over 3.5 million plays on Soundcloud in her first month, which shortly after landed her in the top 15 on Billboard's Hot R&B Charts. She also released her first solo single, "I Love You", in 2019, which quickly gained popularity and garnered over 5 million Youtube views in two short months.

Layton Greene continues to evolve her artistry and move fans with her real life experiences through her vulnerable and infectious lyricism. With co-signs from the likes of Kylie Jenner, Kehlani, and more, Layton has established herself as a force to be reckoned with and is destined to make her way to the top of R&B stardom.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: HANNAROZAE



RELATED STORIES - Music

Devorah Drops New Single Inside My Head Photo
Devorah Drops New Single 'Inside My Head'

The new single from the San Diego-based musician fuses full-bodied, dynamic dance melodies with strikingly vulnerable lyrics, creating a captivating, sensual rhythm that encapsulates the contrasting, fragmented feelings that arise when struggling with addiction and mental health.

LØLØ Shares New Single omg  ​  ​ ﻿ Photo
LØLØ Shares New Single 'omg'  ​  ​ ﻿

Vulnerable, rebellious, and packed with authentic energy, “omg” is emotionally exhibitionist in the best way. In the mind bending clip LØLØ experiences a burst of different realities (evocative of a pop-punk Everything Everywhere All at Once) that perfectly align with the track's frenetic beat.

Toosii Announces U.S. Headline Tour in Support of His Debut Album Photo
Toosii Announces U.S. Headline Tour in Support of His Debut Album

Toosii announced a summer U.S. headline tour, in support of his debut album, NAUJOUR. The Toosii: NAUJOUR TOUR will kick off on July 26 at The Midway in San Francisco and include shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles (July 27), The Ritz in Raleigh, NC (August 10) and Palladium Times Square in New York City (August 27).

Disney Debuts CRATER Film Soundtrack Photo
Disney Debuts CRATER Film Soundtrack

Crater Original Soundtrack with score composed by Dan Romer ('Luca') and Osei Essed ('Saint X') is out now. Directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, the coming-of-age sci-fi adventure stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce and Scott Mescudi.


From This Author - Michael Major

Savannah Conley Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Playing The Part of You is Me'Savannah Conley Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Playing The Part of You is Me'
Sam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon CoverSam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon Cover
Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'
Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD