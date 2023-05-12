Layton Greene Drops New Single 'Spin Again'

Singer/songwriter Layton Greene comes from behind the curtain with her sensual new single and video, "Spin Again" - out now via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. The self-proclaimed hopeless romantic songstress tells a story of a romance that is filled with addictive and hypnotic intimacy over a slow melodic R&B beat.

The G Styles On The Track and La'Chaz Holloway produced track is complemented by a laid back lounging around the house visual - swaying from the bedroom, to the shower, to a steamy make-out session in the pouring rain exuding the obsession she and her lover have for one another.

With lyrics such as "Show out I'm your number one fan / I always need it one more time / Now and then don't want it to never end / Boy spin the block and spin again" accented by gentle piano keys and a heavy guitar break, Layton makes it clear on what it's like to find your perfect physical match.

Layton - the first R&B signee at Quality Control Music - marks "Spin Again" as her first solo single release this year since the debut of her 2019 EP Tell Your Story. Of the track Layton says "It's been a whirlwind of emotions for me. I'm so excited to be making my comeback, it's been a long time coming! Spin Again is showing a different side of me, grown and sexy. I can't wait to see how people receive it."

She is most known for her slew of viral moments including her most popular cover in 2017 of Kodak Black's "Roll in Peace Remix" gaining over 3.5 million plays on Soundcloud in her first month, which shortly after landed her in the top 15 on Billboard's Hot R&B Charts. She also released her first solo single, "I Love You", in 2019, which quickly gained popularity and garnered over 5 million Youtube views in two short months.

Layton Greene continues to evolve her artistry and move fans with her real life experiences through her vulnerable and infectious lyricism. With co-signs from the likes of Kylie Jenner, Kehlani, and more, Layton has established herself as a force to be reckoned with and is destined to make her way to the top of R&B stardom.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: HANNAROZAE